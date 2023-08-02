Key Takeaways Sonos will release the Sonos Move 2 in September, deviating from its usual naming conventions. The new speaker will have similar design features as its predecessor, including the same bulk and IP56 rating, but with hardware controls inspired by other Sonos speakers.

Sonos was not a name known for portable speakers until 2019, when it finally gave its audiophile purchasing base the Move. It wasn't as portable as the company's Roam series, which would come later. It filled in some users' crucial pinch hitter role as a semi-permanent player at home and a terrific chorus leader for outdoor functions. We're now learning that this legacy will continue in due time, but you won't know it as the Sonos Move (Gen 2), which is how the brand would typically name its devices.

Instead, The Verge reports that the brand will stray from its typical naming conventions and launch the Sonos Move 2 sometime in September. The speaker will carry much of the same design features as its predecessor. It's expected to have the same bulk (over 6 lbs. or 3 kg), the same integrated handle at the back, the same IP56 rating for liquid and particulate ingress, and the same replaceable battery.

That's not to say there won't be any changes on the outside. For one, you will see hardware controls (including toggles for volume) on this speaker styled after the ones seen on the Era 100 and Era 300. The wireless charging base loop will also feature a detachable power cord as well. And there's also a new colour dubbed "olive" (though it could look mintier in cooler lighting) that will join the usual crew of black and white.

The more radical changes show up in the guts of this speaker:

The amps and woofer are now joined by not one but two tweeters in optimal stereo formation this time around.

The Move 2 will also be able to use its Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6 radios simultaneously, enabling the speaker to connect to your existing Sonos system for synchronous playback.

The USB-C port will support analog audio sources when connected through Sonos's 3.5mm to USB-C adapter and will also charge other devices as well.

Thanks to standby energy use improvements, the Move 2 will also last more than twice as long as the original Move, with an advertised continuous playtime of 24 hours.

Google Assistant drops out of support due in part to an intervening legal saga between Google and Sonos (more details via Android Police), leaving users with Sonos Voice Control and Amazon Alexa.

It doesn't look as if the Move 2 will support any spatial sound standards though it can still adjust its acoustics to the surroundings with Automatic Trueplay.

The Move 2 is set to be priced at $50 more than the Move at $449 in the United States - not much of a hurdle, though, because Sonos targets a high-end audience. Availability is said to open up in late September, but we'll have to wait until the company makes an official announcement to confirm these details.

