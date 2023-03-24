Sonos is set to replace its popular Bluetooth-enabled speaker with a new model this summer.

The Sonos Move 2, as it is currently known, is said to be arriving in the latter half of 2023 - likely late summer. It will reportedly add a line-in for wired sources and automatic switching between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. Neither of these features can currently be found on the existing Sonos Move.

The Verge claims that the second-generation Move (model number S44) is "currently under development", citing people familiar with the Sonos product road map as its source.

It'll look similar to the existing Move, it says, so will remain a hefty, large speaker that's more for listening to music indoors than out. However, its portability enables users to take it from room to room, rather than have it permanently sat somewhere - like the new Sonos Era 100, for example.

Sonos Move 2 new features

One criticism of the original is that to switch between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth you have to use a physical button on the rear. It's understood that this process will be automated in the Move 2. That means you will be able to send it Bluetooth music from a device without needing to disconnect it from a Sonos multiroom setup first. This is something the Era 100 and Era 300 are capable of.

In addition, The Verge claims that the Sonos Move 2 will gain an upgrade when it comes to processing power and memory - effectively prolonging its lifespan and making things work a little more smoothly. The new line-in capabilities could be provided through a USB-C port that will also be used for charging and power.

Lastly, the Move 2 is likely to ditch compatibility with legacy Sonos products - those that are restricted to the original Sonos S1 platform. It is said to be a Sonos S2 speaker only.

Sonos Move 2 audio performance

Nothing has been revealed about possible improvements to the audio performance as yet. The current Sonos Move features two class-D amplifiers, a mid-woofer, a tweeter and far-field microphones for voice assistant (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) control. You can expect similar for the Move 2.

As for price, the current Sonos Move will set you back $399 / £399, so its successor will more than likely be in the same ballpark.

We'll update you as and when we find out more about Sonos' plans for a new version of its Bluetooth speaker or any other devices it has up its sleeve.

You can also check out our comparison of the two latest speakers in its lineup: Sonos Era 100 vs Era 300 - what's the difference between the two speakers?