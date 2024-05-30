Father's Day is only a few weeks away (June 16, in case anyone needs a reminder), so now is the time to figure out what to get the dad in your life. To help you out, audio giant Sonos just started a Father's Day sale, offering healthy discounts on a wide variety of its quality audio equipment.

The sale includes everything from portable Bluetooth speakers to turntable sets and home theater setups, so no matter how your dad likes to listen, there's likely something on sale for him. It even includes record-low prices on a few items, such as the impressive Sonos Arc soundbar, plus discounts on things that don't go on sale very often. If you're in the market for some audio equipment, whether for a dad or for yourself, now would be a great time to pick something up.

Portable and smart speakers

Sonos' portable speakers are meant for on-the-go listeners with durable builds and big sound. It also makes two smart speakers for building your smart home setup. If you want to help the dad in your life fill the whole house with sound, there are also bundle deals that include two portable speakers. Or, give one to dad and keep one for yourself if you're in need of a little treat, too. You'll be able to save $100 with the Era 100 bundle or $180 on the Era 300 bundle. Or, if your dad likes to take music with him wherever he goes, pick up the Portable Set, which includes the Move 2 and Roam 2 speakers.

Sonos Era 100 $200 $250 Save $50 The Era 100 is a Sonos smart speaker with a sleek, modern design to look right at home on your shelves or counter. It supports over 100 music streaming services and offers adjustable EQ to dial in your audio. The sound is punchy and full, and overall very high-quality. If you have other Sonos speakers, you can play the same audio on the Era 100, allowing you to blast tunes through the whole house. $200 at Sonos $200 at Amazon

Sonos Era 300 $360 $450 Save $90 The Era 300 is a beefed-up Era 100. It offers all the same features but adds Dolby Atmos support and spatial audio with six drivers and custom waveguides for better audio dispersion. The sound is full and immersive, especially for a single speaker. If you want robust, surround-sound-like audio without investing in a bunch of speakers, the Era 300 is a great choice. $360 at Sonos $360 at Amazon

Sonos Roam SL $127 $160 Save $33 The Sonos Roam SL is a lightweight and portable speaker for adventures. It's nearly identical to the Sonos Roam but lacks a microphone in favor of a cheaper price. It is IP67 rated for durability when used outdoors, and you can stereo pair a few for a fuller sound. Speaking of sound, the Roam SL provides a much bigger sound than you would expect for this size, making it an impressive device for on-the-go listening. $127 at Sonos

Sonos Move 2 $336 $450 Save $114 The Move 2 is a larger portable speaker for bigger sound. It features a handle on the back for easier carrying and a slew of useful features like Automatic Trueplay tuning, adjustable EQ, Amazon Alexa and Sono Voice control, and seamless multi-room audio if you have multiple Sonos speakers. The battery life is superb, so you can blast the speaker for an all-day party without running out of juice. $336 at Sonos $336 at Amazon

Home theater audio equipment

Like the portable speakers, you can find savings on lots of home theater audio bundles. If you're looking to help your dad set up a more impressive home theater setup, these bundles can help you build out the audio component for a lot less. That includes the Surround Sound Set with Beam, which pairs the Beam Gen 2 with two Era 100 speakers for only $200 off the normal price. Or you could opt for the more premium Arc with Sub set for $340 off. Or, go even more all in and opt for the Arc, Sub, and two Era 100 set for $440 off. If you want the very best, you can save $520 on the Ultimate Immersive Set, which includes the Arc, Sub, and 2 Era 300 speakers.

Sonos Arc $720 $900 Save $180 The Sonos Arc is a very impressive soundbar for theater setups. It requires a TV with Dolby Atmos and HDMI ARC/eARC support to get the most out of it, but it provides truly excellent audio. The Arc can really fill a room, especially if you pair it with additional Sonos speakers for true surround sound. It features a subtle, understated design so it doesn't take attention away from the action during a movie. $720 at Sonos $720 at Amazon

Sonos Sub (Gen 3) $640 $800 Save $160 To really bring out the booms in action movies, you'll want a subwoofer. The Sonos Sub features a discreet design to better fit into your home decor. Despite the good looks, it provides plenty of clear-sound lows to amplify rumbles, roars, and beats. There's no distortion, and it frees up other speakers to focus on mid and high-range frequencies for a better overall sound. $640 at Sonos $640 at Amazon

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) $400 $500 Save $100 For those who want soundbar audio without the high price of the Arc, the Beam Gen 2 is a great alternative. It gives you broad control over how you stream music and even offers voice assistant options. There's Virtual Dolby Atmos support, which isn't quite as impactful as the Arc's channel arrangements, but it still provides very high-quality, room-filling audio. Plus, it looks nice, so it won't be an eyesore in your living room. $400 at Amazon See at Sonos