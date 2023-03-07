A couple of years back, we said there was a great argument for Sonos updating the old Play:3 but when the Beam arrived, followed by the Move, the argument for a straight-up replacement of the living room speaker dwindled slightly, much to our disappointment.

That's all about to change though and - finally - there is now a solid substitute for the Play:3. The Sonos Era 300 is one of two speakers within the new Era range, which will sit alongside the Sonos Five, soundbars and the portable speakers Roam and Move.

While the Sonos Era 100 directly replaces the Sonos One, the Sonos Era 300 simply joins the Sonos portfolio, which in our mind makes it the new Play:3 but with some great new tricks up its sleeve, like Dolby Atmos and spatial audio.

Here are our first impressions.

Funky design

160 x 260 x 185mm, 4.47kg

Capacitive controls, volume trough

Bluetooth switch, microphone switch

White and Black

The Sonos Era 300 is definitely not traditional in its design. It's got a pretty unique shape, which is a result of the company designing the speaker casing around the acoustic architecture rather than the other way around.

The front section of the Era 300 is oval in its shape and there is a speaker grille on the front with the Sonos tag in the middle. The top of the front meanwhile, is a smooth environmentally-friendly polycarbonate with controls that include play/pause and skip and rewind, along with a new trough that allows for volume control, like the Sonos Era 100 also has.

The front section of the Era 300 - which makes up around a third of the speaker - then tapers in towards the rear, which is also oval in shape. We suppose you could describe it as a figure of eight with what is essentially a cinched in waist. An hourglass figure.

The entire rear section of the Era 300 has a speaker grille covering it though, except for the back plate that houses the various ports, so you get a change in material throughout making the design interesting in other ways rather than just for its different structure.

There's a power port in the centre of the back plate, and you'll find a microphone hardware switch at the bottom, alongside USB-C line in, while the top has a Bluetooth to Wi-Fi hardware switch. In the past, Sonos speakers had Ethernet ports and pairing buttons, but there's none of that here.

The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi switch is also something we haven't seen on the non-portable Sonos speakers before, while the microphone switch used to be just a capacitive touch control on the top of speakers that featured smart assistants, but the Era 300 has both so there are plenty of changes to set the Era range of speakers apart from the ranges that have gone before them and the Era 100 shares some of these too.

Black and White are the colour offerings of choice, as is very typical of Sonos speakers. You get the odd ones that come in different colours - like the Roam and the Sonos One did initially with the Hay Edition - but Black and White are the standard offerings. The White has changed slightly for the Era 300 though in order to be more environmentally friendly, but we saw the old white that you'd find on the Sonos Five for example, compared to the Era 300 and Era 100's white and you can barely notice the difference so if you have older speakers, the newer models will blend no problem.

Features

Adjustable EQ, Airplay 2

Compatibility with over 100 music services

Amazon Alexa, Sonos Voice Control

Trueplay, Quick Tune

The Sonos Era 300 is a Sonos speaker by name, and therefore a Sonos speaker by nature.

That means it has all the features you would expect from a Sonos speaker, like support for over 100 music streaming services, Apple AirPlya 2, the ability to use an Era 300 on its own or as part of a wider collection of Sonos speakers, and the ability to adjust EQ levels - the latter of which isn't possible on speakers like the Apple HomePod for example.

You can stereo pair two Era 300 speakers and you can add them to a Sonos Arc, Beam or Ray soundbar to deliver multi-channel surround sound. Two Era 300 speakers and a Sonos Arc delivers 7.1.4, which is a first for Sonos, while two Era 300 speakers with a Sonos Beam (Gen 2) delivers 5.1.4.

Though the Era 300 speakers can be connected to a Ray or first generation Beam as we mentioned, you're going to get the best experience when paired with the Sonos Arc given this also supports Dolby Atmos, so you'll get the more immersive sound, while a Beam (2nd Generation) will deliver some of this too, even if it's virtual.

As with other Sonos speakers - and other multi-room speakers, the Era 300 will play the same music as any other Sonos speakers you have grouped with it, or you can play different music in different rooms simultaneously. Our Sonos tips and tricks gives a great rundown of all the features Sonos speakers offer, like grouping the Era 300 in a living room with the Arc in the kitchen space for example so you can hear live sport commentary, for example.

There are a range of smart features on board the Era 300 too though, including Sonos Voice Control and Amazon Alexa. The beady-eyed among you might notice Google Assistant isn't mentioned as the Era 300 and Era 100 don't offer it as an option like the Sonos One does. Sorry folks, Alexa only this time. You can read more about Sonos Voice Control in our separate feature, though in a nutshell it is more about control of the speaker itself, rather than smart home control or adding things to your shopping list.

Alexa meanwhile, will mean the Era 300 could be a smart home control hub, whilst also offering access to a very useful smart assistant. Like with the Era 100 though, there is a microphone hardware switch on the Era 300 if you want to turn off all smart functionality, as we mentioned.

In addition to the standard and smart features, the Era 300 also offers support for Trueplay, which requires an iOS device, as well as a feature called Quick Tune, which sees the speaker use the on board microphones rather than an iOS device to automatically adapt to its surroundings and deliver the best sound it can in the environment it's situated in. It's new for the Era 100 and Era 300 speakers, allowing those with an Android device to tune the speakers without having to borrow an iOS device.

Hardware and performance

Six class-D drivers, four tweeters, two woofers

Custom wave guides

Dolby Atmos and spatial audio support

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C line in

The Sonos Era 300 is designed to be a standalone spatial audio speaker and the company has said it wants spatial audio to sound better than stereo and not be a gimmick.

In order to achieve this, the Era 300 has six drivers on board, along with custom wave guides to enhance audio dispersion. There are drivers on either side of the Era 300, with a centre driver designed to focus on vocals and instruments.

A pair of custom drivers are then positioned to evenly cover the room no matter where you're standing - yes the Era 300 has been structured so you don't necessarily need to be standing or sitting in the sweet spot to experience the best sound.

Around the sides, the Era 300 has two woofers for bass, while a directional horn positioned on the top features an up-firing tweeter to reflect sound off the ceiling and enhance spatial audio and Dolby Atmos tracks and content. There are an additional three tweeters on board, with one forward-firing mid-tweeter and two side-firing mid tweeters for stereo separation.

Elsewhere on the hardware front, there's Bluetooth on board, so you can use the Era 300 as a traditional Bluetooth speaker, though you need to be connected to Wi-Fi in order to experience spatial audio tracks, and you also need to have Amazon Music Unlimited as currently Apple Music spatial audio isn't supported.

While we still need to fully test the Sonos Era 300 sound performance in our own environment, rather than within a testing environment, it sounds excellent from what we have heard so far.

We listened to a range of tracks during our demo with the Era 300, including Sharks by Imagine Dragons, where the bass really popped around us while vocals were lovely and crisp. We also heard La Fama by Rosalia and The Weekend on the Era 300, which sounded excellent with the mixture of instruments and vocals very detailed and rich, and the sound stage appearing far wider than the Era 300.

Other tracks were experienced on the Era 300 were Deep Deep Feeling by Paul McCartney and A Concert Six Months from Now by Finneas.

In terms of movie theatre, we watched a scene from Top Gun: Maverick with a setup involving the Sonos Arc, two Sonos Subs and two Sonos Era 300 speakers as rear surrounds and it felt like the fighter jets were flying directly over and around our heads, while the dialect was crystal clear. Keep in mind you'll need an Arc or Beam (Gen 2), along with a supported TV, HDMI eARC and Dolby Atmos content for full experience.

We will be testing the Era 300 in full over the next few weeks, but from what we have heard so far, Sonos has delivered a brilliant sounding speaker here.

First impressions

The Sonos Era 300 has a unique design. Some will love it, others might not be so sure, but you can't deny it's different and we love a bit of different. It's not just about what it looks like though.

From what we have heard so far, the Era 300 sounds great and it's packed full of features, including Bluetooth, which is a bonus, and that Dolby Atmos support, though you will need an Amazon Unlimited subscription to get the full spatial audio or Dolby Atmos music experience and that could be limiting.

It's also not the cheapest, going against current spatial audio compatible speakers like Apple's HomePod (2nd Gen) and Amazon's Echo Studio, both of which are quite a bit cheaper. We will bring you our full review of the Era 300 once we have it in and have spent some more time with it.