Sonos Era 100 $199 $249 Save $50 The Sonos Era 100 takes everything it learned from the Sonos One that it replaces and has given it a make-over, both internally and externally, for one seriously impressive little speaker. With $50 off, this is the cheapest it has been.

Sonos has some of the best multi-room speakers around. The company has been around for nearly two decades and with that comes experience and expertise that's practically unrivalled in its field. There are several options to choose from in the Sonos portfolio, but it's the Era 100 that you want to be putting in your basket this Black Friday. With $50 off, it's the first time this fantastic speaker has gone on sale at all, having only been announced at the beginning of 2023, but the deal also puts it at under $200, which is a bargain for this speaker.

Why should you buy the Sonos Era 100?

A better question would actually be why shouldn't you buy the Sonos Era 100, as it would be a much shorter reply. The Era 100 replaced the very popular Sonos One when it launched in March 2023, and it not only offered an entirely new design, but the sound architecture was also completely rebuilt from the ground up - and that was evident in its performance too. I didn't think the Sonos One could be beaten, but it turns out I was very wrong.

The Era 100 is a superb speaker in terms of sound performance - delivering more than you would expect from its small size - and it looks fantastic on display too. I have one in my kitchen, and I also have two Era 100s as surround speakers in my living room and I can't recommend them highly enough. Sure, the Era 300 offers Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio from a single box, but there's stereo sound within the Era 100, which is an upgrade from the Sonos One. You'll also find new controls at the top, delivering an easier to use interface that has some great tips within them too.

Elsewhere, and more importantly, the sound performance is excellent from this entry-level Sonos speaker and there are plenty of features on board too, from support for Amazon's Alexa and more than 100 music services, to Bluetooth and AirPlay compatibility.

The Era 100 lacks Google Assistant support, but that was pretty much the only complaint I had about it when I reviewed it, mainly because the Sonos One had the choice between Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, so it was a shame not to see it on the Era 100. It's certainly not a dealbreaker though, and there are plenty of other great things about this speaker to counteract the lack of Google too.

Whether you have a Sonos system yet or not, the Sonos Era 100 is both the perfect place to start, and a perfect addition. It has a great design, superb sound performance for its size, and it packs in the features. It is hands down one of the best entry-level multi-room speakers on the market and, at this price, it's a great time to buy.