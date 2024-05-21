Key Takeaways Sonos Ace offers luxury with a thoughtful design, vegan leather ear cushions, and a sustainable approach using recycled materials.

The headphones boast 40mm dynamic drivers, Dolby Atmos support, and Sonos Intelligent Motion Processing for a realistic listening experience.

Priced at $449, the Sonos Ace combines Bluetooth wireless technology with optional wired listening for audiophiles.

After much anticipation and speculation about an imminent announcement, Sonos has officially announced its first pair of Bluetooth headphones to pair with its newly designed app. And with an adjustable EQ, a sleek and thoughtful design, and optional wired listening, the headphones boast some of the features we were most hoping to see. Officially named the Sonos Ace, the headphones are what the audio company calls a "representation of [its] premium craftmanship."

Coming into a consumer space full of strong competitors, the Sonos Ace tries to stand out with its advanced sound features and luxurious design. "We wanted a product name that encapsulates this effort and the high bar we set for ourselves as we enter this category," Sonos said to Pocket-lint.

Related 7 of my favorite Sonos Roam features The Sonos Roam supports voice controls, alarms, its own radio, and more. Here's how.

Thoughtful and luxury design

Sonos is going for a luxurious look with the Ace, as it does with all of its products. The headphones will come in two colors, black and white, with a matte finish and stainless steel accents. Additionally, Sonos promises a lightweight build, and features memory foam ear cushions covered in vegan leather. Not only does the company boast that they'll be comfortable enough for all-day wear, they will also feature a 30-hour battery life, so it sounds like they'll be a great companion for long trips, long commutes, and long days at work.

Sonos

Sustainability is also factored into the Sonos Ace, with Sonos claiming it used 17% less virgin plastic by using recycled materials, and the felt case is made up of 75% recycled plastic bottles. Longevity of the product is also taken into account here, with replaceable ear cushions and automatic wear detection to save on battery life, so the lifespan of the headphones can be as long as possible.

Sonos Ace Battery Life 30 hour battery using Bluetooth with ANC on Material Matte and stainless steel Bluetooth 5.4 Noise Cancellation Yes Microphones 8 beamforming Colors Black, Soft white Audio codecs Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound AptX Lossless and Apple Lossless Audio Codec Charging type USB-C Multipoint Yes Retail price $499 Battery charge time 3 hours listening time in 3 minutes Carrying case Yes Price $449 Driver size 40mm

Boasting Sonos' staple sound

The Sonos Ace will be a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, like most flagship headphones at major audio companies. It will also have a transparency mode, called Aware mode, that allows you to hear your surroundings when you need to.

Sonos

The headphones will feature 40mm dynamic drivers, and have Dolby Atmos support for spatial audio. In the press release, Sonos writes "Sonos Intelligent Motion Processing with Dolby Head Tracking dynamically adjusts the sound as you move your head for a hyper-realistic listening experience." It also allows you to quickly switch between your Sonos Arc speaker and the headphones while watching TV, so you can experience your shows and movies with spatial audio with a single click of a button. Sonos also writes that later this year, "all-new TrueCinema technology will map your space and render a surround sound experience so realistic you’ll forget you're wearing headphones."

While the Sonos Ace will be Bluetooth headphones, they'll also have an optional wired listening mode, so you can also listen to lossless audio with none of the latency inherent to Bluetooth.

Related 3 reasons I prefer listening to lossless audio As an audiophile, these lossless audio aspects not only trained my ear, but enhance my listening.

The Sonos Ace will be available for purchase on June 5th for $449.