In a software update released Tuesday, Sonos expanded support for its TV audio swap feature between the new Sonos Ace headphones and the Ray and Beam soundbars, as well as adding audio swap support for the Sonos Arc on Android after initially only being available on iOS. Since the headphones were released in June, Sonos has slowly been adding more features through software updates, this one being the latest to include features people have been begging for online.

Users can now swap audio from their TV to their headphones using the content key on the right ear cup of the Sonos Ace. The feature requires the Sonos app for both setup and adjusting settings, as well as a Wi-Fi connection. Users will also need to ensure their Sonos Ace is updated as well, which can be done through the Sonos app.

What does TV Audio Swap do?

It's a handy feature for those in the Sonos ecosystem

TV audio swap allows Sonos Ace users to transfer audio coming from their Sonos soundbar to their headphones, making it convenient to switch between the two when needed. The feature uses Wi-Fi, making for lossless and low latency audio through the wireless headphones. The feature also supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio, making for an immersive audio experience when watching movies or TV with Dolby Atmos.

This update comes 12 days after Sonos released a detailed roadmap for upcoming updates to the Sonos app, responding to complaints from users about the bumpy rollout of the overhauled app. Along with the new support for audio swap between the Ace and multiple soundbars, the software update included several bug fixes.

According to the roadmap published by CEO Patrick Spence in late July, the next software update to the Sonos app should be released within the next two weeks.