This robot vacuum cleaner will mop, vacuum and handle all the mess at the end of it. It's also camera free, if you're concerned about privacy.

The Sømløs S2 is part of an elite club of premium robot vacuum cleaners that claims to not only offer the convenience of automated clearing in your home, but also the hassle-free joy of self-cleaning and emptying too.

This is a high-end robot vacuum cleaner that comes with a large dock that not only empties dirt and debris and charges the machine, but also cleans and readies the mop for its next session.

This convenience comes with a hefty price tag though, so we've been testing to see if this robot vacuum cleaner is worth your hard-earned money.

Somlos SØMLØS S2 3.5/5 The Sømløs S2 is a powerful and multi-capable robot vacuum cleaner that will vacuum and mop, then clean and empty itself too. Without cameras, it's not quite as intelligent as some of the competition when it comes to obstacle avoidance, and mopping skills could be better too. However, for those who want a premium robot vacuum cleaner that they rarely have to interfere with, it's still a great option. Pros Good cleaning capabilities

Low maintenance requirements

Decent suction

Focus on privacy

Straightforward controls Cons Expensive

Gets stuck on thick carpet

Mapping isn't as intelligent as others

Large water reservoirs

Convenient cleaning capabilities?

250 min run time, 5,200mAh battery, >2499Pa suction, 350ml on-board dustbin

<70 dB(A) noise level, Hot air drying and self-cleaning capabilities

When initially setting up the Sømløs S2 it was immediately obvious that this robot cleaner means business.

It comes with a large charging dock that you'll need to clear plenty of space for. That dock is more than just a charging station, it's also a self-cleaning and self-emptying location.

Inside it packs two large (four litre) water tanks, one for clean water and the other for dirty water. As well as a large dust bag (three litre) that can manage plenty of dirt, dust and hair from around your home.

This setup speaks to the convenience of the Sømløs S2 robot vacuum, as it's designed to dock here and then empty its internal dustbin while also cleaning itself in intelligent ways.

It uses a self-cleaning logic that apparently sprays hot water as well as scrubbing and drying the mops. All to keep the mops clean and stop bacteria from forming. Certainly an interesting change from the usual systems we've seen elsewhere.

Unlike the other mopping-capable robot vacuum cleaners we've tried, the Sømløs S2 uses removable circular pads that look like polishing cloths. These are thick and substantial.

It doesn't have an onboard water tank like most other robot vacuum cleaners, but instead seems to rely on a pre-mopping preparation before cleaning.

This has an interesting impact on the mopping process as it seems to mean your floors don't get as wet, but they do seem to get clean, though not as thoroughly as they would with a dedicated mop obviously.

We've emptied some particularly dirty water out of the tanks while also finding the pads themselves rarely needed manual cleaning, which speaks to the self-cleaning powers of the system.

Aside from the unusual mop design, the Sømløs S2 looks familiar in its design. It has large wheels to help it navigate your home, two front brushes to draw the dirt in and a single main brush to help with suction.

There's a lot to like here, with a well-thought-out design that includes simple things like a brush guard to help reduce clogging and a main brush that includes both rubber fins and brush bristles.

There's an included tool that has both a brush and blade combo to help you remove any hair that's been caught up on the brush bristles while the bot has been cleaning.

This process is fairly easy but despite the removable tip and the brush guard, we did find we were having to remove hair often. Though that'll likely vary depending on how many people or shedding animals you have in your home.

The on-board dustbin is relatively small, but that doesn't matter much because the bot is designed to regularly empty itself into the large dust bag that's in the dock. You can tweak how often the emptying happens via the Sømløs app, along with various other settings you can easily tweak.

The controls are straightforward too. There are hardware controls on both the dock and the robot vacuum so you can press those to send the bot out to clean or to go back to charge. You also have controls in the app and a schedule that you can set up for hands-off control.

That's the convenience of the Sømløs S2 though, you don't really need to worry. If you set a scheduled time for the robot vacuum to come out and clean then it will do just that and then return to the dock when it needs to charge, empty or clean itself.

Privacy first design

Anti-Drop smart sensors

No Cameras only sensors

Like other robot vacuum cleaners we've tried of this calibre, the Sømløs S2 is built with various sensors to help it move around your house and to map it.

These sensors allow the Sømløs S2 to create a virtual map of your home that it can then use to show where it's been during the various cleaning sessions. You can then set areas that the bot isn't allowed to go if there's a problem. Ideal if you want it to avoid particularly messy rooms with small objects or clothes on the floor that could hinder its progress.

The Sømløs S2 is built with a sensor-only design. The idea is that there are no cameras on this bot so it can't "see" meaning you can be confident that your privacy isn't being invaded as it scoots around your home cleaning up your dirt.

This sounds great in theory but is sometimes problematic. We found the Sømløs S2 got stuck underneath a storage unit that it had managed to wedge itself under.

If it had cameras then it might have avoided this obstacle and not got stuck. This is obviously a trade-off, but one to be aware of.

The good news is it's possible to set no go zones in the app so that the robot vacuum will avoid these places and not get into problems.

Different floor types

The Sømløs S2 is designed to be capable of cleaning hardwood floors and carpet. The main brush and front sweeper should be able to handle both with relative ease. We certainly found that it was able to manage wooden flooring without any problems. It sucks and mops hard floors in an efficient and satisfactory way.

As with all the robot vacuums we've tried, it's not quite powerful enough to replace a full-sized vacuum but when scheduled to come out regularly, once a day for example, it will ensure your home is relatively clean.

That said, it's not entirely perfect. The Sømløs S2 has large wheels and is said to be able to mount obstacles of 15mm or less with ease. So it can clear thresholds between rooms without much fuss. However, thick plush carpets are another story entirely. We found the Sømløs S2 mounted a rug in our living room and then just got stuck and couldn't get back off.

This happened twice and then we had to set a no go zone so it wouldn't happen again. It is a particularly thick rug in fairness, but if you have deep carpets or lots of throw rugs in your home then you might have issues. There's a setting in the app you can tick to avoid rugs, but we didn't find this worked.

We found this bot spent around 20 minutes on average cleaning before returning to charge and rest for another day. In that time in managed most of the rooms with varying success depending on the obstacles in its path. You get out what you put in here. Make sure the floors are clear and you'll get a better clean.

Verdict

The Sømløs S2 is another powerful and multi-capable robot vacuum cleaner which is appealing for its usefulness and mostly hands-off cleaning capabilities. Without cameras, it's not quite as intelligent when it comes to obstacle avoidance as the Roborock S7 MaxV and it's not quite as good at mopping either.

That said, it shouldn't be overlooked as a great option for those who want a premium robot vacuum cleaner that they rarely have to interfere with.