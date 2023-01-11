Fallout 2 was already pretty great, but now you can try it out in FPS form instead.

Fans of the hugely popular Fallout 2 game now have something to play while they wait for Fallout 5 to arrive after someone set about turning it into an old-style FPS that's now available for free.

The free beta is courtesy of developer Jonasz Osmenda who is, obviously enough, a fan of the Bethesda Fallout series of games. Fallout 2 is the game they chose to revisit, giving it a first-person look but ultimately keeping all of the charm that made the original such a fun game.

Gamespot reports the game still has all of the original enemies from the original and despite the move to an FPS perspective the game still takes on the maps from the original game as well. As you might expect, the result is a game that will be immediately familiar to fans of the Fallout 2 game while taking on what can only be described as a Doom-like aesthetic.

Not only is Osmenda actually building the game but you can now download it and play it in a web browser absolutely free. It's only in beta form right now, so you should expect there to be the odd bug here and there. But assuming that's not a problem you can take it for a spin today.

Keen to follow along with the development story? Osmenda is sharing a development diary on YouTube as they work towards getting the remake ready for primetime.

The world of Fallout is a hot topic right now, of course. There's a Fallout TV show in the works at Amazon and then there's Fallout 5 - a game that's been confirmed but is still some way off being ready. Still, at least you can look forward to a Fallout 4 next-gen glow-up much sooner than that.