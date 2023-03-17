We're expecting the Google Pixel 7a to be announced during the company's annual developer conference on 10 May, but the leaks continue to come as the clock ticks down. Now, someone has tried to sell a prototype handset on eBay. But things didn't go well.

As you might expect, the sight of a Pixel 7a prototype up for sale probably wouldn't have gone down very well with Google and it appears that the seller came to their senses.

After kicking the bidding off at $1650 we already thought that the seller was being optimistic. Then came the catch - while the phone was "in excellent cosmetic condition" its SIM tray was missing and the phone itself didn't start. That made it pretty useless beyond bragging rights. And considering the phone is going to be official pretty soon, those bragging rights are limited. Especially on a $1650 paperweight.

The auction is now gone, of course, so we might never know if someone would ultimately have picked this thing up or not. We also don't know for sure why the auction was canned, but eBay simply says that the item is no longer available.

With Google I/O taking place in May we don't need to wait too much longer before we can get a proper look at the Pixel 7a. But for now, the leaks have the phone coming with a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Around the back, we're told to expect two main cameras with 12-megapixel sensors while USB-C charging and an IP67 dust and water resistance rating seem table stakes at this point.

Pricing isn't confirmed of course, but we've been told to expect something around the £399/449 mark based on precious leaks and the Google Pixel 6a pricing today.