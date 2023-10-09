Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is almost here, with two days of bumper discounts across a wide range of products. There are some great deals to be had that are open to all Prime members (and if you're not already a Prime member, you can get a free trial to take advantage of all the discounts). However, there are some deals that are even more exclusive.

These deals include some incredible discounts, but if you want to get your hands on them, you'll need a little bit of luck by being accepted to one or more of the invite-only deals. What are these mystery invite-only deals, and what do you need to do to be in with a shot of being one of the lucky people who get access? Here's what you need to know.

What are Amazon Big Deal Days invite-only deals?

If you've ever shopped an Amazon Prime Day event before (and if you haven't, you've been missing out) you'll already know about Lightning Deals. These are limited time deals that go live at specific times throughout the event, and once they're gone, they're gone.

Invite-only deals take things to the next level, by requiring you to register for the chance to get in on some of the hottest deals. If you're one of the lucky ones to be chosen, you'll get to make your purchase and score yourself a bargain, although you'll only be able to purchase one item. And if you're not lucky, well there's always another Prime Day event to look forward to.

How to sign up for Amazon Big Deal Days invite-only deals

Signing up to the invite-only deals is simple enough to do. You'll need to have an email address registered to your Amazon account, as otherwise Amazon won't be able to inform you if you're lucky enough to make the cut. You'll also be informed if you're unsuccessful, so that you can stop refreshing your inbox every five seconds. Here's how it works.

Visit the Deals page on Amazon. Find an invite-only deal that you're interested in; these deals are labelled with Invite-only Deal. Click on the deal to open the product page. Click the Request invite button. After clicking the button, you'll receive an email to your registered Amazon email address confirming that you've requested an invite. If you've successfully received an invitation, you'll get an email once the Prime Big Deal Days event starts. Note that you can be notified at any point throughout the two-day event, as invites are sent out periodically. You have until the end of the event (October 11) to purchase the product. If you decide you don't the deal, you're under no obligation to buy the product. If you're unsuccessful, you'll be sent an email informing you that you haven't made the cut.

How to add an email address to your Amazon account

If you signed up to Amazon with a phone number, you'll need to add an email address to your account so that Amazon can inform you if you're lucky enough to be successful in one of the invite-only deals.

Sign in to Amazon. Click Accounts & Lists at the top of the screen. Select Your Account. Click Login & security. You may be required to sign in to your account again for security. Click the Add button next to E-mail. Add your email address and follow the instructions to confirm it. You can now enter the invite-only deals and receive notifications to your registered email address.

What are the best invite-only Amazon Big Deal Days deals?

There are some great invite-only deals available, with discounts ranging from 45 per cent off Soda Stream bundles to 60 per cent off a 50-inch Amazon Fire TV or Blink security cameras. Sign up now to be in with a chance of grabbing these bargains.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $150 $376 Save $226 A 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV for just $149.99? If you're lucky enough to get the invite, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series at a 60 per cent discount. You can control your TV with your voice using Alexa, and stream content from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and more. $150 at Amazon

Blink Blink Outdoor (3rd Generation) - 3 Camera System $100 $250 Save $150 The 3rd Generation Blink Outdoor security camera is a 1080p HD camera that's battery-powered so that you can install it almost anywhere, and can last up to two years on one set of batteries. This bundle gives you three cameras and saves you $150. $100 at Amazon

Hisense Hisense U6HF $200 $500 Save $300 If you're lucky enough to get an invite to this deal, you can save yourself $300 off the list price of this Hisense 4K UHD smart TV. It comes with Fire TV built in, allowing you watch all your favourite shows from popular streaming apps. $200 at Amazon

Philips PHILIPS 3000 Series Air Fryer Essential Compact $80 $180 Save $100 If you've never used an air fryer, you're missing out. Now's the chance to get one at a serious discount; the Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer Essential Compact is $100 off in this invite-only deal. This compact model won't eat up too much of your kitchen workspace, either. $80 at Amazon

Sony Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar $198 $400 Save $202 Looking to get your hands on a Sony soundbar at half price? This deal is for a 7.2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS X soundbar with a built-in subwoofer for some serious bass. There's even voice enhancement so you never miss a line of dialogue again. $198 at Amazon

SodaStream SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $110 $200 Save $90 Want to make your own sparkling water? This SodaStream bundle is $90 off in this invite-only deal, and includes the sparkling water maker, two 60L carbon dioxide cylinders, two dishwasher-safe bottles, and two bottles of sparkling water flavouring. $110 at Amazon

