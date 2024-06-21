Key Takeaways Microsoft and Qualcomm launched Copilot+ PCs with AI features & NPU designed for enhanced productivity.

Copilot+ PCs cater to various users, offers AI-powered tools, supports 3rd party apps like Adobe, and are available across different brands.

Major manufacturers like HP, Dell, and Samsung introduced Copilot+ PCs with advanced features for enhanced productivity.

As the AI era enters full swing, integration at the heart of our most-used devices has become the focus of product releases across the consumer tech industry.

Weaving a suite of AI features into our smartphones, laptops, and PCs has become something of a Space Race, and Microsoft, together with Qualcomm, has made one of the first substantial attempts at reaching orbit.

What are Copilot+ PCs?

Microsoft Copilot+ PCs have launched and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X line of CPUs, featuring built-in Neural Processing Units designed from the ground up for AI processes. The new line of laptops will ship with a bevy of AI-enhanced features like Paint Cocreator, which will allow users to turn simple drawings within Microsoft Paint into enhanced works of art in real time using AI.

The Copilot+ PCs will also support real-time subtitles and the ability to translate 44 languages into English. Notably absent from the initial launch is the controversial Recall feature that allows users to search through a visual timeline of their recent activity, though the feature is still being advertised on the Microsoft Copilot+ site as "coming soon."

Who are Copilots+ PCs for?

Whether you are a creative, a student, or a working professional, Microsoft is hoping you'll find a use for its new Copilot+ PCs. While the laptops will ship with some native AI features, the powerful built-in NPU's also run AI tools and processes in 3rd party applications like Adobe products, Autodesk software, and 3D modeling programs.

The Copilot+ suite of devices is intended to serve a wide audience, and since they're launching across multiple brands, sizes, and price-points, it should be relatively easy to find the best one for you. These powerful computers will no doubt be built upon, and their features expanded as time goes on, much like each new generation of gaming console reaches its peak performance potential years after launch.

What Copilot+ PCs were announced?

A number of major PC manufacturers took part in the recent releases, including HP, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and of course, Microsoft. If you're in the market for an AI-powered, future-proofed PC, you'll be spoiled for choice. Here's a quick rundown of the best models that are available now.

Microsoft Surface Pro

Microsoft

Boasting 90 percent faster performance than the previous generation Surface, a detachable keyboard, and gorgeous OLED display, the Surface Pro is Microsoft's latest and greatest and what it calls "a laptop reimagined." The front-facing camera on the Surface Pro is AI-enhanced with features like automatic framing and portrait blur effects for video calls.

The Surface Pro also includes advanced connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 7 for faster and more reliable internet access. This 2-in-1 laptop and tablet with integrated AI will serve as a powerful productivity tool that is as mobile as it is impressive.

Surface Laptop

Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is Microsofts new flagship laptop for productivity and professional use. Now powered with Copilot AI integration. $999 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy $999 at Microsoft

The 7th generation of the Microsoft Surface Laptop brings Copilot+ onboard powered by Snapdragon X processors capable of 45 trillion operations per second. The surface laptop features an HDR touchscreen available in 13.8-inch and 15-inch models.

This strictly laptop version of the Surface comes packed with the same features and AI enhancements, while carrying the longer battery life and larger form factor of a laptop. The Surface laptop is available in a wide array of colors, making it easy to match your style. Whether your primary use is for business or pleasure, the Surface Laptop is hoping to be a productivity booster for a wide range of end users.

XPS 13

Dell

Dell XPS 13 (2024) The 2024 edition of the Dell XPS continues the powerhouse reputation of the XPS line, now with Copilot integration. $1299 at DELL $1499 at Best Buy

The XPS has long been a household name to anyone familiar with powerhouse laptops, and the newest edition with Copilot+ is no exception. With this latest generation, Dell has made their lightest and thinnest XPS model to date, and one Dell is saying is "built for AI." The new XPS comes with up to 27 hours of battery life, which Dell brags is the "longest battery life of any Snapdragon laptop."

The new laptop also features a row of touch-sensitive function buttons, similar to the MacBook Pro from a few years back, making it easier to toggle between media control keys and function keys. The new XPS 13 is offered in graphite and platinum colors and comes standard with a 13.4-inch display.

Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Yes, Samsung makes laptops too, and the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a powerful notebook for productivity, now with Copilot. $1449 at Best Buy $1349 at Samsung

As AI takes its place among entire device ecosystems, companies like Samsung are getting on board. The new Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Copilot+ is a powerful laptop that can work seamlessly in concert with your AI-powered Samsung phone. Available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes, both sporting "3K" resolution and 120hz refresh rates, the Book 4 Edge is another thin, light, laptop powered by Snapdragon's AI powerhouse CPUs.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge also features a convenient dedicated "AI key" to more easily pull up the built-in AI tools. The Book 4 Edge serves as another entry into Samsung's ecosystem.

OmniBook X

HP

HP OmniBook X Hewlett Packard shows they can keep up with the times with their latest OmniBook X, featuring Microsoft Copilot built right in. $1199 at Best Buy $1149 at HP

Never one to be left out of the conversation when it comes to personal computing, HP's new OmniBook X represents one of HP's "Next Gen AI PCs." Aside from being loaded with all the Copilot+ frills and fittings, the OmniBook will also have the HP AI Companion to help users optimize their productivity and learn how better to use the available suite of AI tools.

This model ships with a 14-inch touchscreen "Eyesafe" display that reduces blue light and aims to lessen eye strain for the end user.

Should I buy a Copilot+ PC?

This new suite of Copilot+ powered devices is all about productivity, bringing advances that help you get your most important work done faster and smarter. There are a number of AI assistants and tools already on the market, and more are sure to be launched in the near future. If you prefer to perform your productivity tasks within a Windows environment, and especially if you already use Copilot in your Microsoft Office suite, then a Copilot+ PC is the next logical evolution in your productivity toolbox.