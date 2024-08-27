Key Takeaways Snapchat now offers native iPad support in portrait mode for full-screen use

The latest update to the Snapchat app has finally added native support for the iPad after more than a decade. Snapchat has been available on iPhone since 2011, but in all that time, there has never been official iPad support.

It has been possible to run the iPhone app on an iPad, but not in full screen; the iPhone app displays with large black borders on either side. The new version of Snapchat now lets you use Snapchat in full screen on your iPad, but only in portrait orientation. It's currently not possible to use Snapchat in landscape mode on an iPad.

Snapchat now gives full screen iPad support in portrait mode

You can finally use the entire iPad screen

Until now, using the Snapchat app on your iPad didn't offer any real benefits. You got a larger version of the iPhone app with thick black bars on either side. Everything was a little larger, but you could get the same effect just by holding your iPhone closer to your face.

However, the new update does make the experience on iPad a little different from the iPhone. The release notes on the App Store for version 13.4.0.41 read as follows:

Snapchat now offers native support for iPad! This means that Snapchat will fill an iPad's full screen, providing you with a larger canvas when capturing Snaps and allowing you to see more friends on the 2nd and 4th tabs. It's still the same Snapchat that you know and love, but this time on the big screen.

This makes the new update sound very impressive, but ultimately, the only difference is that the app now fits the dimensions of your iPad's screen rather than sticking to the narrower aspect ratio of the iPhone. The line about seeing more friends on the 2nd and 4th tabs simply means that on the Chat screen and Stories screen the larger display allows you to see more of your friends listed on screen.

On the Stories screen, on iPhone you can see four icons under Friends at the top of the screen. On iPad, you can see seven. The same is true on the Chat screen, with the iPad app able to display more icons on a single screen than the 10 that are visible on the iPhone app.

On the Lenses screen , the extra width of the iPad display means that the tools to make edits such as adding stickers, text, or music are displayed at the sides of the screen, leaving the image itself clear for you to make your edits on. Otherwise, the experience of using Snapchat on the iPad is much the same.

iPad support is far from perfect so far

It's taken a long time for the Snapchat app to offer iPad support, and although it's a significant improvement on using the iPhone app on iPad, it's not without its flaws. One of the biggest is that it's only possible to use the Snapchat app in portrait orientation. With most iPad apps, if you flip your device on its side, the app will rotate with you, allowing you to use the app in a wider configuration.

However, this isn't currently possible with the Snapchat app, which only uses portrait mode. If you rotate your iPad, the app screen rotates with you, meaning your app is now on its side. This isn't ideal, especially for those who want to use their iPads in landscape with a Magic Keyboard .

In addition, there's also no multi-device support. Users have reported that if you sign in to Snapchat on your iPad, you'll find that you get signed out of Snapchat on your iPhone. It means that you can't quickly switch back and forth between devices without having to sign back in each time you switch.

Hopefully, these issues are things that can be addressed in future updates, but for now, you will at least get to finally use Snapchat in full screen on your iPad.