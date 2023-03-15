Snap has announced an update to the Family Centre on its Snapchat app. It gives parents more control over what type of content their children can view.

The new Content Controls offer options to filter out sensitive or suggestive content posted in the Stories or Spotlight sections. This helps prevent teens from viewing anything a parent deems inappropriate.

Stories and Spotlight are the most viewed areas on Snapchat, so the content filter has been implemented for each. Stories is the main content platform, with posts from content creators and media partners appearing in this section. The posts also need to abide by Snap's editorial guidelines as it is not an open platform.

Spotlight is the entertainment zone of the app and contains content made by members of the Snapchat community. All content here must comply with the community guidelines.

Snap is also publishing its content guidelines for the first time, for all creators and partners who post on Stories or Spotlight. They cover prohibited content, what content is eligible for "recommended" status, and the types of content that will be deemed sensitive.

The Content Controls tool is rolling out to Snapchat via an app update now - it might take a little longer to reach your region. They will be found in the Family Centre area of the application.

"We hope these new tools and guidelines help parents, caregivers, trusted adults and teens not only personalise their Snapchat experience, but empower them to have productive conversations about their online experiences," said the team on the official Snapchat blog.

Snapchat also recently announced that it is bringing an AI chatbot to the platform. Called My AI it will use OpenAi's ChatGPT technology to answer questions and interact with Snapchat+ subscribers initially.

There's no word yet on when My AI will be available in the app. It will initially be launched in an "experimental" form.

Snapchat is now available for iOS and Android from Apple's App Store and Google Play respectively.