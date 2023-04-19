Snap has announced that My AI is now rolling out to all Snapchatters globally. The AI chatbot has been available to Snapchat+ subscribers, but it will be more universally available to interact with going forward. In addition, the social network and AR company has detailed a few new features coming to My AI in the near future.

Powered by Open AI's ChatGPT, My AI is a handy tool for Snapchat users to chat with in the app. It communicates with them much like a friend or family member and can provide helpful advice as well as just have fun. It's slightly stripped back in comparison with the chat functionality of Bing, for example, as it sticks within Snap's community guidelines. It also adjusts responses to match a user's age, based on their birthdate. That way, any talk with My AI will be age appropriate.

A number of improvements have been made to the chatbot since it was launched for paid subscribers, including integration with the in-app parental tool, Family Center. This allows parents to see how much time their children have been using My AI. There are a number of other new features coming with the extended rollout or soon.

New My AI features in Snapchat

There are new capabilities to change the look of your My AI assistant. There are thousands of Bitmoji customisations available to alter the design of your My AI - you can even give it a name to make it more personalised to yourself.

In addition, My AI can now be incorporated in chats with real-world friends. You just need to @ mention your My AI and it'll join in the conversation. It'll also now suggest places to visit based on recommendations in the Snap Map. Ask it for a good weekend activity, say, and it'll give you some ideas. Alternatively, you can ask it to suggest a perfect lens for a certain occasion, such as a friend's birthday.

And finally, for now, you can send Snaps to My AI and it'll reply. The chatbot will also soon gain the ability to even send its own Snaps to you, using AI-generated images. This is likely to be for Snapchat+ members first.

AI lenses

Another use of artificial intelligence announced by Snap is in the creation of lenses. Generative AI Lenses will make it easier than ever to make your own AR camera effects and the first has been launched in the form of the Cosmic Lens.

Snap is clearly keen to explore other avenues for AI to enhance its social network and we'll bring you more as and when we have it.