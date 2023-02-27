Snapchat is getting an AI chatbot and it's based on one we're all very familiar with.

Snapchat is getting its own AI chatbot that will be based on the popular OpenAI ChatGPT.

The new Snapchat feature is rolling out to Snapchat+ subscribers initially, but the idea is to bring it to everyone eventually. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel says that this is just the beginning of the company's AI plans, too.

The Verge reports that the new ChaptGPT integration will be called My AI, and when used in-app it has its own profile and looks much like any other friend. There's an avatar and all the familiar buttons, and starting a chat with it does exactly that. It appears to be just like using ChatGPT, but with some of the more advanced functionality ripped out. What's more, Snapchat has reportedly tweaked the AI to ensure that it abides by the social network's own rules.

"Snap’s employees have trained it to adhere to the company’s trust and safety guidelines and not give responses that include swearing, violence, sexually explicit content, or opinions about dicey topics like politics," The Verge reports. The AI also won't do things like writing essays, which means that students will have to go elsewhere to get their work done for them.

While initially you'll need a Snapchat+ subscription, running at $3.99 per month, Spiegel says that the plan is for things to go beyond that limitation. “The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we’re going to talk to AI every day,” he told The Verge. “And this is something we’re well positioned to do as a messaging service.”

Snapchat might not be the first place that you'd expect ChatGPT to pop up, but it's here and from what Spiegel says, it's definitely here to stay. Right now it appears that My AI is just a repackaged ChatGPT, but we can no doubt expect the two to diverge more in due course as Snapchat figures out how best to make use of the technology.