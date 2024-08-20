Key Takeaways MovieScent brings smell-o-vision to your home, immersing you in scenes with scents of fresh-cut grass and restaurants.

The AI-powered device syncs with what you're watching, releasing scents like fire and zombie. Over 40 new scents are coming soon.

Other companies have tried smell-o-vision, but MovieScent is one of the first products to actually release, offering a unique 4D home entertainment experience.

If you’ve been lacking that sense of immersion while watching a movie or playing a game that only the sense of smell can provide, you’re in luck. MovieScent brings the concept of smell-o-vision to your home and makes it a reality. This AI-powered device can fill your home with the smells of the forest, a restaurant, and even the putrid smell of a zombie.

MovieScent is a discrete little device that can be placed in your living room or dare I say, your bedroom. The device captures audio in real-time using an HDMI, 3.5mm audio or optical connection to sync with what you’re watching. You can use MovieScent with your TV, smartphone, tablet, or console. Elevated Perceptions, the company behind MovieScent, uses its proprietary AI technology to use the audio and identify cues within the content. MovieScent then automatically releases scents via the atomizer, syncing up with what’s on your screen. MovieScent is launching for $179.99 with early bird prices available for $149.99 until September 30th.

MovieScent is a 4D immersive experience that nose what it is

While an absurd concept, Elevated Perceptions leans into this with some pretty out-there smells

At launch, MovieScent ships with a starter kit of six scent bottles. On paper, they all sound pretty ordinary. Elevated Perceptions have created scents that mimic the smell of fresh-cut grass, forest, an ocean, a storm, and a restaurant. You can imagine the smell of salt water when watching Cast Away or the lush forest watching Jungle Cruise. MovieScent also ships with a scent neutralizer spray which clears the air after the scene is over.

Soon after launch, Elevated Perceptions is getting a little more... ambitious. Available “within the next few weeks,” MovieScent will support scents like fire, zombie, and blood. That means that just in time for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Zombie mode, you can smell the horde of undead enemies chasing you. To say it’s a little macabre is an understatement. Halloween is around the corner. I suppose there’s no better way to get into the spooky season than to smell the trail of destruction left behind by Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees.

Elevated Perceptions confirms that over 40 new scents will arrive over the next few months. I hope we get some very specific scents soon. Let me smell what it’d be like in the world of Westeros while watching House of the Dragon. I’d also pay good money to get some complimentary scents when playing Astro Bot later this summer.

MovieScent is one of the first commercialized pieces of smell-o-vision tech

Conceptualized in the 1960s, smell-o-vision has never been a marketable success.

I remember going to Niagara Falls, Ontario to see some of the 4D experiences as a kid. They’d pump smells into the room with 3D animations blasting on the big screen. That was in the late 90s and early 2000s. Fast-forward and that kitschy concept is truncated and is now able to be brought into your home.

Other companies have tried to make smell-o-vision a consumer-friendly product. OVR worked on the wireless ION scent cartridge. This was designed to sync with a VR headset via Bluetooth to create a multisensory experience. Ubisoft also had its hand in smell-o-vision once upon a time. In the lead-up to the release of South Park: The Fractured but Whole, the studio created the ‘Nosulus Rift’, which would blast the smell of farts into the wearer's face. Unfortunately, this product never hit store shelves.