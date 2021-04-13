OnePlus Watch in pictures: Is this the wearable you want?

(Pocket-lint) - After years of rumours, stop-and-start plans, and official teasers, OnePlus finally announced its first smartwatch. Unsurprisingly it's called the OnePlus Watch.

The fact that it's a round-screen device has surprised no one, but what perhaps came as unexpected is the fact that OnePlus opted not to use Google's Wear OS platform.

Like other tech companies, namely Huawei and Samsung, OnePlus has opted to use its own software in order to improve battery life. That means up to 14 days between charges depending on usage. Check out our unboxing above for a more in-depth look.

Measures: 46.4 × 46.4mm × 10.9mm

Weighs: 76g (including the strap)

IP68 water- and dust-resistant

Waterproof to 5ATM

The OnePlus Watch Classic editions are made from 316L stainless steel and finished with polished, rounded edges. It's a simple and effective design and comes in two colours: Midnight Black (pictured) and Moonlight Silver.

Midnight Black features a polished grey case with a black bezel around the watch's completely round display. The glass on the front is mostly flat, but features shallow, subtle curves towards the edges.

As well as those two steel models, there's also a limited edition Cobalt model which has a case made from a cobalt alloy and a gold metallic finish.

Size-wise it's quite a large watch, measuring 46mm across. That makes it similar in size to the Huawei Watch GT 2e and Watch GT 2 Pro.

For larger wrists the size isn't a problem at all, especially if you're used to wearing 44-47mm watches. However, those who need smaller sizes will likely be put off by how much it will dominate their wrist.

All of the OnePlus Watch options feature the same two-button design, where the top button features a raised OnePlus moniker. Both are slim buttons which don't protrude too far from the side, meaning you're unlikely to accidentally press them if your wrist is bent backward.

On the underside there's the optical sensors required for measuring both heart-rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). They're all arranged neatly and sit just above the two contact points required for charging on its included cradle.

Unusually, this features a USB-A connector on the other side so you can't plug it into the new Warp Charge adapter that ships with the OnePlus 9 phones.

The only other thing worth noting from a design perspective is the strap. It feels similar in material and design to Apple Watch's basic Sport Band.

It's a fluoroelastomer band, which is really flexible and features a metal pin that pokes through the holes to fix it in place, while the end inserts through a hole and underneath to tuck it out of the way.

We'll have a full review in the near future, but on the features side OnePlus is promising a lot. It claims the Watch can last two weeks on a full charge and has the ability to track multiple sports and movements.

It has GPS for location, gyroscope and accelerometer for movement, the aforementioned blood oxygen saturation and heart-rate tracking, plus a compass and barometric pressure. You can even use it for tracking swimming.

Add to that a Bluetooth speaker for receiving calls and storage for offline music playback and there's a lot going for it. Especially given the price point.

First Impressions The OnePlus Watch is simple but effective. It's a round, polished watch that will survive being taken for a swim and should keep up with all of your fitness activities - whether you're getting sweaty on a really hot day or you're out on a wet and windy hike. There are two big attractions: the price and the battery life. It's more affordable than most other similar alternatives. And the fact you only need to charge it once every two weeks means you needn't get battery anxiety. If you're looking your first smartwatch and don't want to spend too much then the OnePlus Watch is a clear contender.

Writing by Cam Bunton. Editing by Mike Lowe.