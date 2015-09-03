New Moto 360: Two sizes, sleeker design, but still has that black bar on the face (hands-on)

This is the new Moto 360 (not the Moto 360 2 as was widely touted) Android Wear smartwatch. It's a sleeker smartwatch than its predecessor, embodying a number of tweaks and enhancements. But it's still got that darn black band at the bottom of the watch face which stops it being a true circular display.

What Motorola has done with its second-generation smartwatch, however, is invest in variety. There are two watch face sizes (46mm and 42mm) to suit your preference, in addition to men's and women's bands (22mm, 20mm; and 16mm) and even a separate Sports model (which adds built-in GPS and which isn't the subject of this first look review).

Bands and finishes come in abundance too. With the first-gen Moto 360 there was the option of using Moto Maker to enhance finish and bands, but with the second-gen 360 plenty of those options are available from the off, from black, to silver, to gold. We selected the silver link model, which we think looks rather plush.

Compared to the original Moto 360 the new design incorporates a proper watch strap which protrudes away from the main body, giving a sleeker look. The straps are now removable, meaning, we believe, that alternative non-Moto straps could be connected as standard.

The command button to the side is now positioned higher up to avoid accidental knocks, and even sports a Moto "M" symbol on it. Like the original this button always has a gold colour trim, though, which is a design finish we thought would have been changed this time around.

With the 46mm watch face there's a 400mAh battery inside which, combined with the new choice of Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, makes for better power consumption. In the original Moto 360 a single day's battery life is the norm, but with the second-gen model Motorola is promising closer to two days per charge. Good to see the processor making its mark there, something the competition had ahead of Moto until now.

There's a caveat to that, of course, which is based on size. The smaller 42mm watch can't house such a capacious battery, with a 300mAh offering meaning closer to the one day of juice per charge (Moto claims one and a half).

To the rear is the familiar optical heart-rate sensor, the same in the second-generation as it was in the first. That's a missed opportunity, given how lacklustre the sensor is compared to dedicated sports devices. Whether the Sport edition will fix to the wrist better is something we're yet to see.

As before there's 4GB internal memory to house your music (you could store other things if you want, but we assume voice-control of music to Bluetooth headphones will be its most common use), IP67 water resistance, a wireless charging dock, and an ambient light sensor. It's the last of those, however, that means that black bar makes its return appearance on the front; we do wish Motorola would devise a way to hide it all away.

Like the sound of it? The new Moto 360 will be available from later this month, with prices starting at £229 and increasing based on size and finish choices. The Moto 360 Sport will be arriving a little later, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

First Impressions That's the new Motorola Moto 360 in a nutshell. It's sleeker and smarter in many areas, with the smaller option and enhanced battery life certainly welcome. But the second-generation model hasn't wiped clean the slate and corrected all its predecessor's issues, namely that black bar to the front.