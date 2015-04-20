Moto Maker for Moto 360 review: Is personalised smartwatch design worth the extra wait?

Silver or gold? Or maybe black with stone leather? This is tricky.

In the tech world it's almost always been black, black, black, maybe a white option. More recently space greys and mystic champagnes have begun to dominate (in among other bonkers colour descriptions), as tech companies start to get it: tech is fashion and there's demand for more choice.

Of all the companies out there it's Motorola at the fore of personalisation. The Moto Maker design service - which we've already had fun with it when designing a Moto X smartphone - has been extended to the Moto 360 smartwatch. So forget Apple and its extortionate Edition models, Motorola got in there first.

But is it worth the extra cost and additional wait to give the Moto 360 a Moto Maker makeover?

We've been sat here, a virtual Moto 360 displayed on the screen, clicking through various options for an hour. The pain of choice, eh?

Clearly it's our indecisiveness though. Divided into Case, Band and Face categories, the three sections available for the Moto 360 design are eclipsed by the several available for the Moto X smartphone. There's no wood finish or engraving available for the Moto 360, which is probably a good thing, as we need to get some actual work done today.

With each choice adjustment - light (which we'll call silver, because that's how it looks), dark (which, for any normal human, would be called black) and gold (add £50) are the three primaries for the case - the virtual watch changes on screen, as does the baseline £199.99 price tag, yo-yoing up and down as those pricier options are selected and removed again. However, the trim around the control button the right of the watch will always be gold, irrelevant of which option is selected.

Moto 360 - the control button's trim is always gold, whichever colour selection is made in Moto Maker

There are five pictures with pre-fixed angles to see the close-up details of your adjustments-made device, covering all the necessary angles of view - but it's not a snazzy 360-degree rotational visualisation or anything like that.

Again, given our mood, that's probably helpful otherwise we'd end up spending unnecessary extra time watching the watch spin in our web browser. But there's no reason not to go and play test the Moto Maker website, just to get a flavour of what all the fun's about.

Things get a little more complex with the Bands, as there are a few more options - and yet more could arrive in the future.

At present there are options for stone, black or cognac leather, all of which look great on screen. Metal comes in 18mm (slim) or 23mm options, with silver and gold available for both, or an extra black option available in the larger size - each adding a £30 supplement to the price.

But it's the single link metal (24mm only) that looks like the daddy of all options. For an additional £30 it's a no-brainer given how much more attractive it appears on screen than the standard metal option.

Oh, but wait. Single link is increasingly elusive: at the time of our order "delayed shipping" meant around a four week delivery schedule - a 19 March order arrived via DHL on 16 April - but now the UK Moto Maker site is showing the option as "not available". Make your best sad panda face. Perhaps demand has simply outstripped the supply.

Having received the Moto Maker Moto 360, single link metal in tow, it makes us feel that extra bit special. It feels just like a proper watch, not some cheap imitation. Just look at our gallery of images.

The metal strap is clipped into place with ease, then released by pressing the releases in on both sides, opening it out in butterfly fashion - which you'll need to do daily, to pop it in its wireless charging cradle, given the battery life.

Moto 360 - the single link metal strap is easy to clip into place and release with ease

Part of the Moto Maker process also includes watch faces, but these are for visualisation purposes only. As a digital display, all watch faces - and more, via download - are available to any Moto 360. Their presence in Moto Maker simply helps assess what's available and how corresponding design choices will or won't tally up.

But all this has got us pondering: is now the right time to buy a Moto 360 anyway? Having reviewed the original all-black model we liked parts of what it's all about, but not everything.

That black bar to the base of the watch face - which houses a sensor to read ambient light - is a bit of an eye-sore, the glass chamfer edge has some moiré issues in certain lighting conditions, and the heart-rate sensor is hit-and-miss at best.

Moto 360 - that rainbow-coloured moiré isn't just due to taking an image, it can be seen by eye in reality too

Plus there's rumour of an imminent second-generation model incoming, minus the black bar. By the time that order's flown in from China - which, we admit, won't be an issue without the single link metal option available - you might be wanting the (rumoured) newer model.

But it's not all bad: of the smart watches out there, the 360's round face is, for us, a must have; it makes it look better than 90 per cent of its competitors. Android Wear is also ever improving, and there's nothing to stop the Moto 360 from gaining the latest and greatest updates from Google.

Dressed in its single link metal finish, the Moto Maker makeover has made our Moto 360 feel exactly that - ours. It's more personal, and yes it's more expensive too, but if you're in the market for an Android Wear smartwatch then this is the way to do it, despite the waiting time.

Other manufacturers take note: personal is the new essential when it comes to tech fashion. And Motorola has its finger firmly on that pulse.