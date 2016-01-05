  1. Home
Huawei Watch Jewel and Elegant: Huawei's Android Wear watch just got a lot glitzier

Huawei is at CES 2016 in Las Vegas, where it is taking a moment to refresh its product lineup, and of course it hasn't ignored the Huawei Watch. You can now get the company's Android Wear watch with ultra-fancy design options.

The idea here is of course that Huawei is catering to those of you with smaller wrists and, um, a decadent fashion sense. The Chinese manufacturer has introduced a couple of new models specifically designed for women, and it teamed up with Swarovski's Gemstone Business to make sure they'd appeal to just about anyone. The new Huawei Watch models are called Jewel and Elegant.

Jewel has 68 Swarovski Zirconia stones around the watch case, which is rose-gold plated and ultra delicious-looking. The Elegant model is a little less gaudy, to be frank, as it features a knurled pattern effect around the face with a few face crystals. Both watches come with genuine Italian leather watch straps in a choice of pearl white and sapphire blue colour options.

And to top it all off, Huawei has included 10 feminine-designed watch faces available on the Jewel and Elegant. Other than that these new models are identical to the original device and feature the usuals like a heart rate monitor and motion sensors for fitness tracking. Scratch-proof sapphire crystal protects the 44mm faces, while the bodies are made from cold-forged stainless steel.

The Huawei Watch Jewel and the Huawei Watch Elegant will be available from March 2016, with a price tag of $499 and $599, respectively. 

