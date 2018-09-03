Casio has one of the more interesting Wear OS devices on the market, differentiating from some of the technology companies by offering a little more.

Picking up the sort of design that still has people excited about the G-Shock line, the Pro Trek family gives you rugged heft, a suite of outdoor functions and glorious looks.

In this latest version, the WSD-F30, there's a little more of all that goodness. Announced at IFA 2018, but not available until January 2019, here's what you can expect when this latest Casio makes it to your wrist.

Many people say smartwatches are too big. We disagree fervently, but that doesn't mean that watch designers can be complacent in design: there's still space for efficiency, making sure that you're not including bulk without aesthetic or practical function.

The new Casio Pro Trek model saves a few mm in all directions over the previous model. It measures 49.1 x 53.8mm, and there's a tiny reduction in the thickness of the watch too. It weighs 83g.

Embracing outdoors styling, you can still get that wonderful burnt orange colour - or a slightly more subdued blue, but we have to say that the orange is the model we'd pick. You don't wear this watch for subtly - but there's a black version too, if you really want to be stealthy.

As you'd expect it carries the MIL-STG-810G compliance label, meaning it will withstand plenty of abuse. Technically, it is waterproof to 50m, so it's fine getting soaked.

We found the samples to be comfortable, the softer band now offering more holes for better adjustment. We've not had the chance to wear it for long, or sweat into it, yet.

The Casio F30 is equipped with a 1.2-inch OLED display, with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution, and the monochrome LCD in a dual-layer arrangement. On one hand it will give you the full-colour glory of Wear OS - including full colour mapping - but with the secondary LCD as a low power display.

This helps the Casio extend its usable battery life. In this mode it only shows the time and sensor data - barometer, compass, altimeter. There are two views available, but what you can effectively do is shut down Wear OS and just use the Pro Trek as a digital watch - with a battery life of 1 month.

Of course part of the appeal is that this is a fully-connected smartwatch, running Wear OS and capable of giving you seamless syncing to your phone and the wider world. The display looks great and we love how Casio presents some of its native information in the compass and mapping apps for example - and beyond those, core Wear OS apps look great too. Of course we've not had the chance to fully test it.

When it comes to sensors, there's the GPS, pressure (for altitude and weather changes), accelerometer and gyroscope for movement and the magnetic compass to aid your navigation.

Unlike some of the fitness devices out there, you don't get a heart rate sensor, so this isn't really designed as a fitness training device. It's designed to track your long walks in the hills and give you all the information you need to do that.

The Pro Trek F30 is a wearable map, giving you full colour mapping, with the option to download for offline access. This isn't Google Maps, it's designed for outdoor use. There's an extend mode, which claims to be able to give you 3-days of battery life, using the monochrome display, but then letting you access the full map with the press of a button.

We're not sure we would ditch the paper maps quite yes, but for a quick reference point, it could be really handy.

Running Wear OS, you of course get access to Google Assistant. There's a mic on the watch so you'll be able to do things like initiate navigation when driving, reply to text messages, or control smart home devices - there's little that Google Assistant now doesn't do.

Rich notifications with quick replies are par for the course, there's handwriting support, as well as support for Wear OS apps. Casio has worked with a number of partners to bring you things like specific sports tracking or information, from Viewranger topographical maps to detailed golf information.

Casio hasn't yet confirmed the pricing for the WSD-F30, but the previous version of this watch was priced at £399. There's considerable competition from devices like the Garmin Fenix - which offers better sports tracking support - but Casio carries with it those cool G-Shock looks, which could make it a popular smartwatch choice.