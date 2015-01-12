Casio G-Shock GPW1000 is world's first watch to receive radio and GPS signals, but is it worth £750?

The Casio G-Shock Gravitymaster GPW1000 is a beast of a watch, built with metal and resin and coming with high-brightness LED lighting and solar charging, but those are not its biggest features.

Its highlight specifications include multi-band 6 atomic radio wave technology to ensure time-keeping accuracy, like many other watches on the market, but in addition the watch has a GPS module inside to receive positioning and time data from satellites. Casio claims that it is the first watch in the world to have both.

This ensures that no matter where you are in the world your watch will automatically tell the right time, no matter the time zone - and it will be unerringly accurate.

Most watches with radio wave technology only can only automatically calibrate the time in countries that support those signals, such as Japan, UK, North America, Germany and China. The Gravitymaster's satellite functionality kicks in whenever those signals are not available.

Casio also claims that the watch is wearable in the harshest environments too. It stands up to three types of "powerful gravitational acceleration"; shocks, centrifugal forces and vibrations. Should be fine down the pub then.

The Gravitymaster GPW1000 has been available for a little while now, costing £750 in the UK ($950 in the US), but Pocket-lint got its first glimpse at one during CES 2015 in Las Vegas and we have to say that we're impressed. We've always had a bit of love for a G-Shock and this seems to be the ultimate model in design and hardcore functionality. The price might be a bit steep, but you can bet it will last a fair while.

And if you're a regular traveller, you could find the automatic time-setting heaven sent.