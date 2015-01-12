Casio Edifice EQB-500 proves that Bluetooth watches can look darn cool (hands-on)

Ever since its first Bluetooth-enabled G-Shock (GB-6900) appeared at the CES trade show in 2012, Casio has been adding connectivity and tech innovations in various examples of its wristwear. The Casio Edifice EQB-500 is slightly different however, its the first from the company that features Bluetooth yet looks more classic and conventional than its G-Shock cousins.

The analogue EQB-500 has Edifice looks, from the same brand that has a tie-in with Formula One team Red Bull racing, and solar power. It also has a dual dial that shows times from two different time zones - handy when travelling.

However, it's main feature is its Bluetooth Smart connectivity, which ensures the time is always correct as it takes the information through your smartphone, either Android or iPhone.

The smartphone app can also be used to set alarms on the watch and manually adjust the time. The time zones displayed on the dials can also be set through the dedicated app and the watch can be set to alert you to notifications, be they calls, emails, SMS messages or others.

In addition, if you stray too far away from your phone, the EQB-500 will let you know.

Available in black and silver, the Casio Edifice EQB-500 has been available in the UK for a couple of months. However, we finally got the chance to see one up close during the CES trade show in Las Vegas and prefer the silver stainless steel model for its more classic look.

It's also reasonably priced at £300, around the same level as some of the other non-Bluetooth Casio Edifice models on the market.