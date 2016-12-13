DieselOn Time preview: Solid, stylish, smart

Fossil's latest fashion smartwatch collaborations come in the form of Diesel, Kate Spade and Emporio Armani, joining the existing partnerships with Michael Kors and Danish brand Skagen.

Like the Skagen Connected previewed at IFA 2016, the DieselOn Time models opt for the hybrid path, offering a traditional-looking watch first and foremost with technology following closely behind.

They might not be as feature-rich as those running Android Wear, but Fossil claims the DieselOn Time smartwatches "inconspicuously give the finger to other connected products".

The DieselOn Time smartwatches are solid in their build and like the Michael Kors and Kate Spade models, they stay true to the brand they represent. The collection comprises five models, all of which have a 47 x 58mm stainless steel case, coupled with a chunky leather strap.

There are several colour options, varying from a gold case with a black strap to a gunmetal casing with a light brown or dark brown strap. Each model has large 24mm lugs, along with three function buttons on the right of the casing. The middle button is similar to a crown, while the buttons either side are a little larger, making for design features rather than just functional buttons.

The DieselOn Time watch faces vary slightly depending on the model, but each of them represents Diesel's style. The numbers 12, 9 and 6 are prominent, along with the Diesel logo in the middle at the top of the face, while the other numbers are more subtle. Each face also features the five-minute increments around the outer edge, along with a smaller sub-dial in place of three o'clock.

The DieselOn Time smartwatches are water resistant up to 5ATM and like the Kate Spade Hybrid Smartwatch, they offer a stainless steel underside over plastic, with a small groove for changing the six-month coin cell battery.

The DieselOn Time smartwatches are all compatible with Android and iOS devices, connecting to the dedicated DieselOn app via Bluetooth 4.1. Using the app, you'll be able to manage smartphone notifications and set your preferences for the functional side buttons.

Aside from just telling the time, the DieselOn Time smartwatches will track steps, vibrate when you receive an incoming call, text or other smartphone notification, depending on the preferences you set, as well as allow you to control music or your smartphone camera remotely.

Like the Kate Spade and Emporio Armani smartwatches, the DieselOn Time models will also update time zones automatically wherever you go and allow you to pre-set a time zone.