  1. Home
  2. Smartwatches
  3. Smartwatch news
  4. ZTE smartwatch news

RedMagic Watch goes on sale for under £90

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Nubia RedMagic Watch goes on sale for under £90
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Nubia's RedMagic Watch is now available globally, in black or white.

The smartwatch was announced alongside the RedMagic 6 but has been released a touch later.

It is available for just £89 in the UK, $99 in the US, and €99 in Europe.

That's compelling, considering it features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454 resolution, and multiple sensors. These include heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring, plus a GH3011 sensor for activity and body monitoring.

The latter is especially useful as the RedMagic Watch is being pitched as a sports device. There are 16 sport modes on board, including football dynamic activity mapping.

The watch links with the RedMagic Sports app, which is available for iOS as well as Android. You do not need a RedMagic phone to pair the watch.

Other specs include the ability to change the watch face with multiple other options, a claimed 15 day battery life (50 hours in outdoor sport mode), waterproofing and built-in GPS. It weighs 290g.

You can change straps between several optional designs too.

The RedMagic Watch is available exclusively through the RedMagic website for global shipping. You can find out more details right here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
RedMagic Watch goes on sale for under £90
RedMagic Watch goes on sale for under £90 By Rik Henderson ·
Best Apple Watch accessories 2021: Protect and personalise your smartwatch
Best Apple Watch accessories 2021: Protect and personalise your smartwatch By Maggie Tillman ·
Best Apple Watch bands 2021: Pick up a stylish strap or band
Best Apple Watch bands 2021: Pick up a stylish strap or band By Max Freeman-Mills ·