RedMagic Watch goes on sale for under £90

(Pocket-lint) - Nubia's RedMagic Watch is now available globally, in black or white.

The smartwatch was announced alongside the RedMagic 6 but has been released a touch later.

It is available for just £89 in the UK, $99 in the US, and €99 in Europe.

That's compelling, considering it features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454 resolution, and multiple sensors. These include heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring, plus a GH3011 sensor for activity and body monitoring.

The latter is especially useful as the RedMagic Watch is being pitched as a sports device. There are 16 sport modes on board, including football dynamic activity mapping.

The watch links with the RedMagic Sports app, which is available for iOS as well as Android. You do not need a RedMagic phone to pair the watch.

Other specs include the ability to change the watch face with multiple other options, a claimed 15 day battery life (50 hours in outdoor sport mode), waterproofing and built-in GPS. It weighs 290g.

You can change straps between several optional designs too.

The RedMagic Watch is available exclusively through the RedMagic website for global shipping. You can find out more details right here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.