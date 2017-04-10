ZTE Quartz offers Android Wear 2.0 and 3G, but it's only for T-Mobile

ZTE is officially getting into the Android Wear game.

The company has unveiled the Quartz and said it will be available online from 14 April or from 21 April via T-Mobile for just $192 (about £154). It features a round 1.4-inch AMOLED display, 768MB RAM, 4GB ROM, interchangeable 22mm bands, IP67 water-resistant body, 500mAh battery, 3G connectivity, and GPS. It’s also got one button on the side that’ll activate Google Assistant or access your apps.

VentureBeat's Evan Blass already revealed in February that ZTE is coming out with an Android Wear device. It's different from the company's 5.5-inch Quartz Android phone from the past. Also, while many manufacturers are already on their third-generation Android Wear watch, this is ZTE's first. But it has worked on activity trackers, such as the Venus 1 and Venus 2, both of which debuted in 2016.

Unfortunately, the watch is missing NFC, as well as a heart rate monitor and a rotating dial. You’ll also need to be a T-Mobile subscriber to fully take advantage of this watch, which means it may only be a US-only device at launch. But it does run Android Wear 2.0, and because the software rollout has been delayed many times, there are only a few affordable watches available running the update.

