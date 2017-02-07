ZTE is making its first Android Wear watch called ZTE Quartz, reveals leak

ZTE is getting into the Android Wear game.

According to VentureBeat's Evan Blass, ZTE is the latest smartphone maker to develop an Android Wear device. The company is reportedly working on something called ZTE Quartz, and while many manufacturers are already on their third-generation Android Wear watch, this will be ZTE's first. However, it has worked on activity trackers in the past, such as the Venus 1 and Venus 2, both of which debuted at Mobile World Congress 2016.

Also, ZTE Quartz is different from the 5.5-inch, Android 4.3 Jelly Bean-powered smartphone ZTE launched in the past. As for the round-faced ZTE Quartz itself (pictured above), it was recently seen with the Bluetooth certification model number ZW10. The Bluetooth SIG revealed the smartwatch features UMTS 3G cellular connectivity and a Wi-Fi radio, both of which may allow it to make and receive calls on the wrist.

ZTE Quartz will be able to pair with Android versions 4.3 and up (or iOS 8.2 for iPhones). We may learn more tomorrow, 8 February, when Google unveils Android Wear 2.0, the next major update to the platform. Along with announcing its own smartwatches, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities to see Google mention other manufacturers coming out with their own Android Wear 2.0 hardware.

See Pocket-lint's Android Wear 2.0 guide for more about the software.