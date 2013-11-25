  ZTE smartwatch due to be shown off in 2014

Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE has revealed plans for its own smartwatch, due to be unveiled in 2014.

Like Samsung’s Galaxy Gear, the smartwatch - which should be available from the second quarter of 2014 - will work only with the same brand smartphones. And without too many ZTE smartphones in the hands of UK residents, this watch might not make a big splash early on.

But as ZTE continues to manufacture high-spec devices for low prices its growth in the UK is inevitable so this might be a good chance to jump on the smartwatch bandwagon without paying huge sums for the privilege.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, ZTE’s head of handset marketing strategy Lu Qianhao said ZTE as“ focusing on the mainstream market”. Specifically, he means the £300 price tag on the Samsung Galaxy Gear focuses on the rich only.

While this first smartwatch will be revealed at the start of 2014 and work with only ZTE mobiles, it may bring out another smartwatch that works with the wider Android market. ZTE is also considering other wearables such as smart glasses and smartphone connected shoes for healthcare markets.

We’ll have to wait until next year to see if the ZTE smartwatch is coming to the UK.