Xiaomi Watch S2 promises 12 days of battery and a whole lot more

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has announced the Watch S2 with an AMOLED display, up to 12 hours of battery life, two different sizes, and a whole lot more.

Xiaomi announced the updated wearable alongside its Xiaomi 13 series and there's plenty to get into, starting with the size. The Xiaomi Watch S2 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes but both come with an AMOLED screen and claim to last up to 12 days on a single charge, which is impressive. Both come with Sapphire crystal so shouldn't scratch too easily, although you only get that if you choose the leather option.

The good news is that all of the Xiaomi Watch S2 models have always-on displays, and sensors include a blood oxygen sensor coupled with a heart rate sensor. There's more too, with an accelerometer, gyroscope, air pressure sensor, and temperature sensor being just a few of them.

As the sensors might have already alluded to, Xiaomi Watch S2 features sleep and fitness tracking which are both pretty much table stakes at this point. More than 100 sports modes are supported, with 50m water resistance ensuring that many watersports should be just fine.

In terms of colors, Chinese customers will be able to choose Black, White, and Light Gold options. CNY999 will get the standard 42mm model, while the leather version costs CNY1,199. Upgrading to the 46mm model costs CNY1,099 for the standard model with the leather one costing CNY1,299. They're all available to order now - so long as you're in China, that is. We're hopeful of an international launch, but not for a few months if previous releases are anything to go by.

