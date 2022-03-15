Xiaomi launches S1 and S1 Active, two new smartwatches

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has used the launch of its latest smartphones, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, to also usher in its newest smartwatches in the form of the S1 series, which has a sporty version and more refined option too.

The first shown off was the S1 Active, for those looking to get as many sports features as possible on their wrist. It has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and comes in three colours with a range of bands to let you customise your look.

There are apparently going to be a whopping 117 fitness modes to choose from, which makes us think most sports will likely be covered off, and it'll have a 12-day battery life to ensure that you don't have to charge it nightly.

There's built-in GPS, too, as well as NFC for payments and with microphones onboard it'll work with voice assistants and let you make calls using Bluetooth without needing earbuds connected. It'll retail at $199, an impressive price for the features.

All of those features are also present and correct in the flagship model, the S1, that's priced a little higher at $269. It comes with both a leather band and a fluorurubber (yes, that's fluororubber) option to pick from, and features a more formal look without cutting back on the fitness features.

It has a sapphire crystal display, too, for enhanced durability - other than that, though, it looks like which version you prefer might be up to your taste.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.