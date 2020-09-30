(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi is no stranger to wearables, having developed a number over the years. But none of those that are true smartwatches have made it to international markets. The Xiaomi Mi Watch, however, is here to change that.

Despite carrying the same name as a previous and differently designed Xiaomi product, the Mi Watch is designed to cover both fitness and smartwatch. There are 117 different exercise modes, leaving no stone unturned on that front.

The Mi Watch includes GPS tracking, a compass, blood oxygen monitor, heart-rate sensor - all the features you need to accurately track fitness activities. It's even 5ATM rated, meaning it's waterproof to 50m deep for all those water-based activities.

Sync with your smartphone and you've got a fully capable smartwatch with notifications and apps, including Amazon Alexa voice integration.

The 1.3-inch AMOLED display is round, with no interruptions, to provide a clean and colourful visualisation.

Battery life from the 420mAh cell is said to last for up to 16 days - although only in standby time, certainly not if you're using it non-stop with all features activated.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch will be priced just €99. That's fitting with the budget price approach Xiaomi is taking with its latest Mi 10T phones line-up.

Writing by Mike Lowe.