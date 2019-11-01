Xiaomi Mi Watch smartwatch looks a lot like the Apple Watch

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is adding to its wearable portfolio that includes activity trackers like the Mi Band 3, with a smartwatch that looks remarkably like the Apple Watch.

The company revealed a number of product images of the smartwatch on its official Weibo account - a Chinese microblogging site - that not only shows what the purportedly-named Mi Watch will look like but what features we can expect from it too.

Like the Amazfit GTS, the Mi Watch certainly takes some design cues from Apple's smartwatch. The images show a rectangular face with rounded corners, a crown button on the right-hand side and a small pill-shaped button below it - all features the Apple Watch has offered since its launch.

It looks like the Mi Watch will have a squarer casing and narrower straps where they meet the casing, but aside from that, from a distance, you'd be forgiven for mistaking it for the popular Apple Watch.

In terms of features, Xiaomi mentions built-in GPS, NFC and Wi-Fi, while there is also an indication of eSIM support and a speaker. It's also thought the Xiaomi Mi Watch will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, which many of the latest Wear OS devices offer, including the Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch and the Michael Kors Access MKGO.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch will be revealed in full on 5 November. It is expected a new smartphone from the company said to go by the name Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro in China and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 globally will also be shown. Xiaomi has already confirmed the smartphone would offer a 108MP penta-rear camera setup.