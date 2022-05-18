(Pocket-lint) - Withings has finally launched the new version of its ScanWatch smartwatch that ups the build quality and features a new design that might well appeal to a different slice of the market - the ScanWatch Horizon.

The watch features all of the tracking and smartwatch features of the original ScanWatch, concentrating instead on a metallic design in a few colour options to give users some new options when it comes to looks.

The ScanWatch was hardly an inelegant watch, compared to the vast majority of smartwatches, but this new stainless steel version does look a little more prestigious and comes with a bumped up $499.95/£449.95 price to go with it.

Withings has upgraded the glass face as well as the watch's body, and it's now sapphire glass for the great durability that material brings with it.

Aside from that, though, the specs the ScanWatch brings to the table were already great, including excellent heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and an ECG check whenever you feel like it.

Battery life is far better than a non-hybrid watch at about 30 days on a single charge, and a companion app that's really slick and houses all the stats and settings you could need. Still, at nearly double the price of the normal model it'll be interesting to see if the ScanWatch Horizon can find a market.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.