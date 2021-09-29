(Pocket-lint) - Withings is known for its smartwatches that look nothing like a smartwatch. And the company’s latest ScanWatch Horizon elevates that concept to a whole new level with Withings very first take on a luxury diver model.

It’s packed with all the same health tracking features as its siblings - the ScanWatch and Steel HR - but the Horizon is an assuredly more premium offering with a high-end price tag to match.

Retailing today in the UK, France, and Germany for £499 / €499 and in Q4 2021 in the United States, it’s nearly double the price of the standard ScanWatch.

Keep in mind, however, that the ScanWatch Horizon will last up to 30 days on a single charge, and for that price, you’re getting both a stainless strap and one made from FKM rubber for better sport and underwater use.

Albeit, the regular ScanWatch holds more of an office-modern, sleek look. In contrast, the new Horizon model launching today looks more similar to a Seamaster or OMEGA diver rather than an Apple Watch or any other smartwatch on the market for that matter.

As per the health features, they’re nothing to be scoffed at. On paper, at least, Withings goes head-to-head with Apple in nearly all the major health tracking categories, as the Horizon features everything from ECG measurements, blood oxygen readings, sleep and fitness tracking, and breathing and heartbeat irregularity warnings.

Besides all the high-tech health-tracking features, the Horizon comes in either blue or green, and offers a few timeless classics any serious diver should have, including a stainless-steel rotating bezel and LumiNova (read: glow in the dark) indices that should make underwater or low-light reading a breeze. And yes, despite all the technology packed inside, it’s rated at 10 ATM water resistance, suitable for being submerged up to 100 metres deep.