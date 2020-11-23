(Pocket-lint) - Withings makes some of the most impressive and classy hybrid smartwatches anywhere on the market, bringing reliable tracking alongside refined looks, and it's whacked a great big discount on a range of them for Black Friday week this year, all on Amazon UK.

It means that you can get more than 35% off certain models, including some watches that have been among our top choices for years now.

First up, there's the Steel HR, maybe the core of Withings' offering, which you can save 33% on right now - it's £113.95, down from £169.95. At the moment only the smaller, 36mm version is in stock, but we frankly prefer that size anyway - it's a sleeker look.

The watch has great HR tracking and a small display on its analog face to let you know a key stat like your heart rate whenever you need to check it.

If you want something that's a little bit more powerful for active exercise, though, you could upgrade to the Steel HR Sport, which is also 33% off and only slightly more expensive. For one thing, it comes with a more breathable strap for exercising in and has all the same tracking you could want.

That version's only around in a 40mm size, so it's perfect if you want a bigger fit. This week it's £126.95, down from £189.95, and that's similarly great value for an extremely impressive watch.

Finally, for something that looks a little funkier but also packs in a newer feature in the form of ECG readings, you could opt for the Withings Move ECG, a newer watch that we really like the design of.

It's got an even bigger 38% reduction, down to just £80.95 from £129.95, making it one of the most affordable ways to get an ECG reading from a smartwatch at the moment, and a great price even without that factor.

These deals should all last until 30 November, although they'll depend on stock, so if you've been thinking about opting for a Withings watch now's the time!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.