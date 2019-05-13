Withings is set to enhance its line-up of smartwatches with its new Steel HR Sapphire Signature series which includes the same minimalistic look we've come to know and love from the company with the added bonus of improved durability.

The company is promising "all the features of Steel HR with extra-durable sapphire glass" and a great price to boot.

That means that these new watches include the same fitness tracking capabilities as the Steel HR including heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, smart notifications and an impressive 25 days worth of battery life.

These new Steel HR Sapphire Signature smartwatches add a dash of luxury to the company's hybrid smartwatch line-up. An enhanced look and feel appears to be the aim of the game alongside a durable finish that's more scratch resistant and is also water resistant up to 50 meters.

The line-up is crafted using the same synthetically produced crystal sapphire glass that you'd see in luxury watches. Sapphire glass, therefore, makes the Steel HR Sapphire Signature smartwatches super-robust and durable, whatever you're doing.

The new design includes two different sizes - 36mm and 40mm - the former of which is available with either a white and rose gold finish or blue and silver, while the latter comes in black and slate grey.

These smartwatches pair via Bluetooth and support both Apple iPhone and Android phone connections.

The new Steel HR Sapphire Signature can be purchased directly from Withing's site with prices starting from £269.95.