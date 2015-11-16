Withings Activité Steel unveiled for attractive analogue activity tracking

Withings has revealed its latest analogue smartwatch in the Activité Steel. This joins the Activité and Activité Pop.

The Withings Activité Steel design is of premium quality. It features analogue hands for the time as well as a smaller analogue dial for showing percentage of specific activity goals. The watch case is stainless steel while the strap is smooth silicone.

The watch will be able to track steps, calories burned, running and even swimming. The watch is water resistant up to 30 metres. The smartwatch also tracks sleep and features a smart vibrating alarm to wake the wearer gently at a peak in sleep.

Withings recently partnered up with MyFitnessPal. This means that users can now use the Health Mate app to see logged food allowing it to act as a personal diet coach. This is one of over 100 partners integrated with the app including GPS running options. The Health Mate also features a leader board to help drive competition and motivation.

The battery on the watch lasts up to eight months before being changed out. It's also smart enough to automatically change time when travelling across time zones.

The Withings Activité Steel is available now for £140.