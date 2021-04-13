Start every adventure with Neo - The smart watch for kids

(Pocket-lint) - If you're a parent concerned about staying in touch with your child, or interested in helping them get to grips with technology more, there's a lot to be said for a smartwatch aimed at younger users.

One of the very best new options in this space is offered up by Vodafone in the form of Neo, a brand-new smartwatch that makes it super easy to stay in contact, and has loads of fun features to keep your kid engaged. We've gathered some of the most impressive elements of Neo right here, but you can also check it out on Amazon to order your own.

Neo offers loads of ways to stay in touch with them while you’re apart with calls, chat and emojis. You can also view Neo’s location on a map from your phone at the touch of a button. Plus, with parental controls you can personalise and monitor Neo’s contacts.

As fun as it is functional, Neo is full of features to keep kids entertained. The activity tracker monitors their step count and sets goals with encouragement from their chosen watch sidekick. Kids can have fun taking photos on Neo’s camera, too.

The app’s calendar allows you to create events and set reminders for the days ahead, both of which can be viewed and received on Neo and your phone. Kids can check the local weather and Neo’s calculator is sure to come in handy too.

Kids can personalise their watch experience by choosing their own sidekick from a selection of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars™ or Marvel characters: Minnie Mouse, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Darth Vader, The Child from The Mandalorian and the Armoured Avenger. These buddies come to life in the watch to create a sense of fun and encouragement for kids. Over time Neo will be updated with new and exciting characters from across the Disney, Pixar, Star Wars™ and Marvel universe – at no extra charge – and kids can change their selected character whenever they like. Kids can have fun with a character-themed activity that plays iconic character sound effects when they start moving.

Characters may be subject to change. All communication between approved contacts only. Connectivity subscription required. Features and accuracy of location subject to Vodafone network coverage and GPS signal. Terms apply. See FAQs for more info. © Disney. © Disney/Pixar. © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd. © 2021 MARVEL

Create your circle of trusted contacts and customise their permissions in the Vodafone Smart App so kids can contact them, as well as you. The Quick Call feature lets kids make instant calls at the touch of a button, and for peace of mind Neo will only be able to make calls to contacts you have invited and can’t be used to browse the internet. Plus, you can set controls to help keep them safe and manage their screen time.

Neo comes in two cool colours: Mint and Ocean and its innovative ergonomic strap allows the face to be positioned straight or at an angle – making it comfortable to wear as well as easier to use. Built for every adventure, the smart kids' watch is waterproof certified rated IP67 and its battery is designed to last up to 24 hours. Kids can also opt for a neutral experience which includes a character-free interface.

IP67 withstands immersion in fresh water to a depth of 1 metre for up to 30 minutes. Battery life and features dependent on usage. Connectivity subscription required. Terms apply. See FAQs for more info.

Neo is made smart by the built-in Vodafone Smart SIM which connects to Vodafone’s trusted global network. This means that unlike most activity trackers Neo can keep in touch with your smartphone over long distances and be used in over 100 countries. Plus, Neo has been built with parental controls and can’t be used to browse the internet.

You can get a Neo right now for just £99, with monthly contract costs of just £7-12 through Vodafone, and unlock all of these features and more for someone you care about!

