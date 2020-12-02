(Pocket-lint) - Vodafone and Disney have partnered to create the Neo, a smartwatch for kids.

Available from early 2021, with pre-registration now live, the watch sports a child-friendly design, Vodafone tech and a host of Disney characters throughout its features and apps, including The Child (Baby Yoda), Minnie Mouse, Darth Vader and Iron Man.

Indeed, characters from across multiple Disney-owned properties will be part of the Neo experience, including favourites from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and, of course, Disney's own movies.

Tech features will include a front-facing 5-megapixel camera, activity tracker, plus calling, chat and video messaging. A parent can keep track of everything that is installed and goes on with the watch through the Vodafone Smart App installed on his or her own phone. This includes assigning trusted contacts, who will be the only contacts able to interact with the watch owner.

Screen time can also be managed, as well as track the device's location.

Also on the Neo itself is a calendar, where parents can set events and reminders. Weather information is included too.

A kid can set their own sidekick from the varied cast of characters to guide them through watch features, while new characters and experiences will be available to add at a later date for no extra charge.

Battery life is claimed to last up to two days in standby, a whole day with reasonable use. It runs on a Qualcomm 2500W processor with 512MB of storage (for photos mainly), and the screen uses a 390 x 390 pixel AMOLED display. It has a 4G connection built in.

The Vodafone Neo smart kids watch will be available in mint or ocean blue colours from early 2021. It'll release first in Germany, Spain and the UK, where it will be priced at £99 upfront on a £7 per month plan over 24 months (or £12 per month over 12 months). You can pre-register your interest right here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.