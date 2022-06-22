Three UK announces Apple Watch cellular pairing at last

(Pocket-lint) - Three UK now offers customers the ability to pair a GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 or SE with an existing mobile account.

Available through other networks for a while, the option now gives Three subscribers the ability to use an Apple Watch to take calls and messages, plus stream music without needing their iPhone nearby.

When linked, the Watch will use the same phone number as the customer's iPhone - with eSIM finally now supported by the UK network.

As part of the announcement, Three is now offering the Apple Watch Series 7 from £20 per month for the first six months, or the Apple Watch SE from £12 per month for the first six months.

You also get three months of Apple Fitness+ for free on a purchase of either.

Alternatively, if you have a GPS + Cellular Apple Watch already, you can pair it to a Three UK mobile plan for £7 per month extra.

You can find out more about how to pair your smartwatch using the provider's online guide here. You will need an Apple iPhone 6s or above to get it to work.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our customers smartwatch pairing. Customers have been asking for this capability because it’s such a great way to stay in touch with all the things that matter to you, without having to carry your device with you everywhere," said Three's director of new products, Andy Foy.

Writing by Rik Henderson.