(Pocket-lint) - Luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer has today announced not one, but two new limited edition watches that involve everyone's favourite Italian plumber - none other than Nintendo's very own Mario.

The new watches are both part of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 lineup, with a chronograph (44mm) and tourbillon (45mm) version of the same watch offered up for grabs. They both feature Mario Kart references throughout and, of course, they look stunning. And unlike other so-called limited editions, these really are - there are just 3,000 pieces of the chronograph version available, while buyers of the gorgeous tourbillon version will be just 250 in number.

Both watches come with a black dial of slightly different finishes and they'll be strapped to your wrist using textured black calf skin straps, although again, with different finishes.

“We are excited to reveal the two latest pieces born from our collaboration with Nintendo. The TAG Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Editions (Chronograph and Chronograph Tourbillon) expertly mix fun gaming references that will delight fans of Mario Kart around the world, with refined and high performing timekeeping,” Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer said via press release. “The spirit of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 collection was the perfect match for mechanical Mario Kart limited editions, thanks to its modern and playful personality, driven by speed and friendly competition.”

Both the chronograph and tourbillon versions of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited Edition watches will go on sale on 20 October, 2022 and you'll be able to buy yours in TAG Heuer boutiques and online. How much you'll pay, isn't yet clear. But if you have to ask, you probably don't want to know the answer. You'll be able to learn more from the TAG Heuer website in the coming days.

This isn't the first Mario crossover that TAG Heuer has sold, either. The Connected Super Mario was much smarter than these, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.