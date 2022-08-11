(Pocket-lint) - TAG Heuer has released a new version of its luxury Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch, and this one's for Porsche fans and Porsche owners. It's called - rather predictably - the TAG Heuer Connected E4 - Porsche Edition.

As well as featuring the Porsche moniker on the bezel, it's accented with the same electric blue colour that appears on the Taycan EV. This colour appears on the watch case, on the buttons and is featured in the stitching of the strap.

Adding to the Porsche theme, there's also a new watch face that's designed with inspiration from printed circuit boards and racing circuits, and is animated.

As if that wasn't enough, if you're lucky enough to have a compatible Porsche car model, you can have complications on your watch face showing you the battery level and mileage of your car.

Small details are all there on purpose too, like the 0-400 index scale etched into the polished ceramic bezel references the Taycan's speed, but can actually be used to read car functions and your heart rate.

The rest of the case is built from a sandblasted titanium finished in black, while the black crown on the side is made from steel and surrouned by black rubber.

As for the strap, that's made from black calfskin on top of a rubber base, and finished with a pattern designed to look like carbon fibre. It's interchangeable, and the watch also ships with an additional rubber strap.

For those needing some tech specs, the case is 45mm in diameter, and the front plays home to a 1.39-inch OLED 454x454 resolution display boasting a pixel density of 326ppi.

There's a 430mAh battery inside, alongside the Snapdragon 4100+ processor which is used to power the WearOS 2 operating system. It can track all-day heart-rate and features a dedicated sports tracking app that can be used for a number of different sports and activities.

No pricing has been confirmed, but - given the luxury brand name and existing Calibre E4 models - we can expect it to be pretty pricey for a smartwatch. It goes on sale in September.

Writing by Cam Bunton.