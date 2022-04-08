(Pocket-lint) - Tag Heuer has unveiled a Golf Edition of its latest smartwatch, the Connected Calibre E4.

The golf watch is the latest in a line of Tag Heuer smartwatches to get the special edition treatment for the golf course, though this is quite a big leap from the last generation.

With the redesign of the Connected Calibre E4, the Golf Edition offers almost an identical look. As ever, though, there are a couple of neat design quirks thrown in by the Swiss watchmaker.

Whether you prefer the 42mm or 45mm case, both feature 1 - 18 markers around the bezel to signify each hole on the course, while the buckle houses a magnetic ball marker for use when putting. In a nod to the design of the golf ball, the standard rubber band of the device is also white and dimpled, with a black strap also included in the box.

In terms of smart features, this is a fairly similar picture to what we've seen previously from the company - and it's all backed up through the Tag Heuer Golf app. On the watch, users receive 2D maps of around 40,000 golf courses, with a built-in shot tracker also able to automatically register strokes taken.

Interestingly, the company notes that this shot tracking is currently limited to the first shot on each hole, concluding when a second shot is registered. This means, then, that although you won't ever miss that first stroke on a new hole, you will have to log the rest.

The new shot tracking feature is also used, Tag says, to offer improved club recommendations and boost heat maps when using the existing Driving Range mode. Once you're done with your round, you can pop into the companion app and view 3D simulations of your logged shots, too.

The Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition is available now, starting from $2,650 / £2,200 / €2,500.

Writing by Conor Allison.