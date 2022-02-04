Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

TAG Heuer's Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition mixes sporty with elegance

- Now available in the US

(Pocket-lint) - Fans awaiting the start of the 2022 Formula 1 racing season may be excited to learn about the latest tie-in timepiece for Red Bull Racing with partner TAG Heuer.

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition introduces a new design. Sporting a 43mm stainless steel body with a brushed oyster-style, three-link bracelet, the revamped chronograph features a midnight blue aluminum insert and dial with a red accent stripe. For those looking for a less traditional option, TAG Heuer is offering a blue rubber strap with a fabric texture and stripe.

Elsewhere, the watch dons a heavy tachymeter bezel with hash marks on the scale, complete with white "Speed" text at the 1 o'clock, a red silhouetted TAG Heuer emblem at 12 o'clock, and a chapter ring painted in Red Bull’s signature red and yellow colours. On the back, TAG Heuer engraved the solid case with a Red Bull Racing emblem, which is paired with a checkered flag motif.

Other noteworthy features include incredible durability, a 200-meter water resistance rating, a Ronda 5040D quartz chronograph movement with 1/10-second precision.

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition is available now, either in stainless steel or with the rubber strap, for $2,000 in the US.

You can buy it from TAG Heuer's own website.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
