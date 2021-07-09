Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Tag Heuer x Super Mario collaboration to be unveiled soon

Tag Heuer x Super Mario collaboration to be unveiled soon
(Pocket-lint) - Tag Heuer will soon unveil a watch in collaboration with Nintendo and Super Mario.

We're not yet sure whether the Tag Heuer x Super Mario watch will be a standard wristwatch or a smartwatch based on the Tag Heuer Connected. Other recent collaborative timepieces have been - such as the Golf Edition releases and special edition models for UEFA's Euro 2020 tournament.

It'll likely be very popular either/or, with its own countdown timer to launch having already been posted.

The launch of the Nintendo device will take play on Thursday 15 July, with a teaser simply showing it rattling around in a closed case.

The Tag Heuer Twitter account has also posted its own animated tease, although it seems to have got the unveiling date wrong.

It incorrectly says that the reveal will be on 13 July.

The Tag Heuer Connected has been through a couple of generations, with the 2020 model being the latest.

It runs on a skinned version of Wear OS and has the brand's typical design flair in the casing. Hopefully the Super Mario Limited Edition will be just as swish.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 9 July 2021.
