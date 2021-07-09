Tag Heuer x Super Mario collaboration to be unveiled soon

(Pocket-lint) - Tag Heuer will soon unveil a watch in collaboration with Nintendo and Super Mario.
We're not yet sure whether the Tag Heuer x Super Mario watch will be a standard wristwatch or a smartwatch based on the Tag Heuer Connected. Other recent collaborative timepieces have been - such as the Golf Edition releases and special edition models for UEFA's Euro 2020 tournament.
It'll likely be very popular either/or, with its own countdown timer to launch having already been posted.
The launch of the Nintendo device will take play on Thursday 15 July, with a teaser simply showing it rattling around in a closed case.
The Tag Heuer Twitter account has also posted its own animated tease, although it seems to have got the unveiling date wrong.
Coming Super Soon!— TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) July 9, 2021
Power-up on July 13th.#TAGHeuerxSuperMario
For priority access, register now: https://t.co/8rcnX4sCZV #StayTuned #SuperMario #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/n03JXJRPYm
It incorrectly says that the reveal will be on 13 July.
The Tag Heuer Connected has been through a couple of generations, with the 2020 model being the latest.
It runs on a skinned version of Wear OS and has the brand's typical design flair in the casing. Hopefully the Super Mario Limited Edition will be just as swish.