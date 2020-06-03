Tag Heuer Golf Edition smartwatch updated for 2020

Tag Heuer has introduced a second generation version of its specialist golf smartwatch.

Based on the latest 2020 version of its Connected watch, as launched in March, the Tag Heuer Golf Edition sports new variations on the custom-designed watch faces and connection to a refreshed version of the dedicated Tag Heuer Golf app for iOS and Android.

The app includes 3D course mapping, hazards distance, shot tracking, scorecards, pro stats and now comes with a new Driving Zone feature.

The main generational differences in the watch itself benefit from the updated tech provided by the 2020 Connected model.

It has a 1.39 454 x 454 OLED display in a 45mm casing. The latest version of Google's Wear OS is on board, and there are now new buttons on the side of the watch face for more intuitive control over certain functions. They can be used to record shots and shot distances for this watch specificallly.

The Golf Edition version comes with a white rubber strap with green stitching, which can also be swapped for other bracelets, available separately.

"Marrying form and function in a brand-new way, it offers a smooth, easy-to-use and performance-oriented digital experience not only for golf, but many sports and everyday activities as well," said Tag Heuer’s chief strategy and digital officer, Frédéric Arnault.

The Tag Heuer Golf Edition (2nd gen) smartwatch will be available both online and through select retailers from 4 June. The price is yet to be revealed, but is likely to be around the same ball park as last year's model - approxiately £2,100.