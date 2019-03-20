Tag Heuer has announced a special edition version of its current smartwatch designed specifically for golfers.

The Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition sports a design ideal for the course, with a black ceramic bezel ring that is laser engraved with the numbers 1 to 18, to reflect the 18 holes. The strap is white with green stitching, while the case is made from black PVD titanium.

A black rubber strap is also included, if you prefer to wear a black glove while playing and want to match.

You also get three exclusive Tag Heuer-stamped golf balls in the special packaging.

The watch itself houses the same technology as the conventional Connected Modular 45. It runs on Android Wear and specifications include an Intel Atom processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB of storage and a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 400 x 400 pixel resolution.

It offers GPS, NFC, an accelerometer, gyroscope, tilt detection sensor and a microphone. A 410mAh battery is claimed to offer up to 25 hours battery life for normal usage although we're not sure whether that's with GPS on or off.

The watch comes with a dedicated Tag Heuer Golf app for iOS and Android, which can track your performance, plus record shot distances and scores. It has data on 39,000 golf courses around the world, captured using 3D mapping technology.

Availability and price for the Tag Heuer Golf Edition watch are yet to be revealed but you can find out more on a dedicated website here.

Existing Tag Heuer Connected Modular watch owners can also use the new Tag Heuer Golf app with their devices.