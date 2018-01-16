This TAG Heuer smartwatch has 589 diamonds and costs £143,000

Are you in the market for a diamond-studded smartwatch?

If so, luck you. But also, check out TAG Heuer's latest wearable. The company put a whopping 589 baguette-size diamonds, totaling 23.35 carats, on its Connected Modular 45 Full Diamond smartwatch. It debuted this gaudy timepiece at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie Geneve, revealing it starts at $180,000.

DroidLife said the final cost is 190,000 francs (converts to £143,000 or $197,000). So, you need to be filthy rich to buy this thing. It comes in 18K polished white gold and is basically last year's Connected Modular 45 smartwatch - but decked out in jewels. If we're not mistaken, it should be the most expensive Android Wear watch.

The next most high-priced one? Louis Vuitton's Tambour Horizon, which costs a mere $2,450 in comparison. Anyway, specs-wise, you're looking at a 1.39-inch sapphire glass-covered touchscreen (400x400 resolution and 287ppi), an Intel Atom processor, 512MG of memory, 4GB of storage, and a full of suite of sensors and connectivity.

It has an accelerometer, gyroscope, mic, haptics engine, ambient light, GPS, NFC, and more. It also has a 410mAh battery, which provides up to 25 hours of life, as well as support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It also runs standard Android Wear 2.0 and works with the TAG Heuer Connected app and TAG's curated collection of watch faces.

You can even upload a photo and create your own watch face using the app, which, if we're being honest, is something that should totally be possible, considering you're paying a small fortune for this ticker.