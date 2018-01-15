Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41 is designed for smaller wrists, has bigger specs

Luxury Swiss watch manufacturer Tag Heuer has announced a slightly smaller version of its Connected Modular Android Wear smartwatch, with a 41mm case. Tag had been promising a smaller version of the watch for some time, although CEO Jean-Claude Biver had previously said it would feature a 39mm case instead.

Coming in a couple of millimetres larger than promised then, the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41 has a couple of notable upgrades over its 45mm sibling, namely 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, double the specs of the larger model.

The smaller size also means an increase in resolution for the screen, with the 390 x 390 display now providing 326ppi, an improvement over the 45's 287ppi display. Brightness is up to 350 nits now, too. Elsewhere it's business as usual, with 50-metre water resistance, GPS and NFC both onboard, the latter allowing for Android Pay.

The beauty of the Connected Modular watches is the number of variations you can have when designing one. The Modular 41 comes in seven base options including new white, blue and pink leather strap options and you can even replace the main Connected unit with a Calibre 5 mechanical module, which may look a bit better at more formal events.

The Connected Modular 41 can be used with Android 4.4 and iOS 9 or higher and pricing starts at £1000, but depending on straps, lugs and casing material you select, this can change quite quickly. They're available to order now.